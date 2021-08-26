The government must “create more clean energy for businesses to buy,” Largan Precision Co (大立光) chief executive officer Adam Lin (林恩平) said yesterday after the handset camera lens supplier’s annual general meeting in Taichung.
“After two to three years of internal discussion, we have decided that buying green energy is our best option, but most of the green energy available in Taiwan has already been bought up,” he said.
Largan would have to meet demands by customers such as Apple Inc, which is aggressively decarbonizing.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
“By 2030, every single Apple product around the world will be carbon neutral. From design to manufacturing to shipping, usage and recycling,” the US company said on its Web site.
“We will not make comments on any single customer, but decarbonizing is the global trend,” Lin said.
Holly Chu (朱佑翎), a senior associate with the law firm Eiger, said that there are only two major sources of renewable energy in Taiwan: solar and wind.
“We are limited as to how many solar farms we can build in Taiwan because of space constraints, it is a maturing market,” Chu said. “I believe there is enough offshore wind farm development to meet Taiwan’s renewable energy needs, but only if future developments go according to schedule.”
Largan shareholders approved the company’s plan to issue a cash dividend of NT$91.5 per share based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$182.9, the highest payout in the company’s history.
Shareholders also approved the company’s plan to issue dividends twice a year, instead of the current once a year.
Lin told shareholders the company would continue to focus on handset camera lenses for the rest of the year, but would step up efforts to improve its technology and raise its production scale to maintain its competitiveness.
He said that the order outlook for this quarter is positive, but shortages of many components have affected the smartphone specification upgrade cycle, which would also hit the company’s gross margin.
While the cost of raw materials has been rising, the company has no plans to increase prices, he added.
The company would also continue to invest in the automotive camera lens business by establishing Largan Industrial Optics Co (大根光學工業) to support clients’ demand, Lin said.
The new subsidiary, with paid-in capital of NT$1 billion, has two major clients, he said, without elaborating.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market