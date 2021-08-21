News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector.
Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported.
Photo: Reuters
Amazon declined to comment on the report.
Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and Best Buy Co fell abruptly in early trading on Thursday before recovering later in the day. This could be a sign that investors might be shrugging off the news after past Amazon incursions into brick-and-mortar retail failed to produce an expected disruption.
The potential new stores raise questions about the partnership between Amazon and Kohl’s Corp, which has accepted returns for the e-commerce giant for several years. Kohl CEO Michelle Gass has cited the collaboration as a driver of foot traffic for the chain and said it has helped bring in younger shoppers.
In an interview on Thursday, Gass said that her chain’s partnership with Amazon was still a “win-win” situation for both companies.
“It’s really important for us to have a differentiated offering against all the competition in retail,” Gass said. “There’s a lot of market share out there.”
Kohl’s quarterly results outpaced expectations. The shares initially slumped before turning positive later in the morning. The stock rose 7.2 percent at 10:53am.
Macy’s Inc, which raised its sales outlook and reinstated its dividend, also saw its gains temporarily ease following the report.
Amazon has a history of spooking investors when it enters a new industry, from groceries to health care. However, shares often recover as Amazon’s ambitions run into reality, such as its ill-fated venture with JPMorgan Chase & Co and Berkshire Hathaway Inc to remake health insurance.
Its purchase of Whole Foods in 2017 produced sharp declines at rival supermarket operators, but years later the acquisition has failed to fundamentally disrupt the industry.
While Amazon is known for e-commerce, it also owns physical bookstores in addition to Whole Foods. Amazon also has explored opening discount retail stores selling a mix of home goods and electronics, Bloomberg has reported.
GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders said Amazon’s latest move is likely to be “experimental at first,” but could end up being “very bad news for traditional department stores.”
“Kohl’s may suffer, if only because Amazon is likely to favor locations similar to its own,” Saunders said in an e-mail. “Macy’s, which is supposed to be developing its own smaller department store concept called Market by Macy’s, is behind the curve on rolling this out.”
He added that “the lack of innovation by traditional department stores means their defenses are very weak, so the last thing they need is to fend off a new invader to their space.”
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they are to trial the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile application that allows people to store and share verified certification of COVID-19 tests or vaccination. CAL from Aug. 30 would use the IATA’s digital initiative for passengers flying to Taiwan from five airports in North America — Los Angles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York and Vancouver — and from Frankfurt, Germany; London; and Singapore, it said in a statement. CAL would consider Travel Pass for more flights after it and the IATA evaluate the trial,
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
SUSPENSION: Revenue at the footwear manufacturer was down 14.8 percent last month, as its production bases in the country closed to curb a COVID-19 outbreak Operations at five Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay Enterprises Co (豐泰企業) would remain suspended until Aug. 29 in compliance with the country’s COVID-19 prevention measures, the footwear manufacturer said on Saturday. The five suppliers are Dona Victor Footwear Co, Dona Pacific (Vietnam) Co, Vietnam Dona Orient Co, Dona Victor Molds Manufacturing Co and Vietnam Dona Standard Footwear Co, the firm said in a regulatory filing. Operations at another Vietnamese supplier, Vung Tau Orient Co, would be halted until Aug. 25, Feng Tay said. All Vietnamese suppliers to Feng Tay, which produces shoes for Nike Inc, suspended operations in the middle of last month