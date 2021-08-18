BHP Group is to merge its oil and gas operations with Woodside Petroleum Ltd as the biggest miner positions itself for a global shift away from fossil fuels and prepares to plow US$5.7 billion into a massive new fertilizer mine in Canada.
After the deal, BHP shareholders are to own about 48 percent of Woodside, the miner said in a statement yesterday.
The company also said that it would eradicate its dual-listing structure and move to a single primary listing in Australia.
Photo: Reuters
BHP chief executive officer Mike Henry, who took over in January last year, is pivoting toward what the firm calls “future facing” commodities — metals and minerals vital to global efforts to reduce emissions, electrify cities and feed people.
The announcements also help clarify question marks for investors, who have been waiting for years for a decision on Jansen, while the company has said previously its dual listing was up for discussion.
BHP generates the bulk of its profits from iron ore and copper — a metal that is central to a green-energy transition — and benefited from soaring prices for both commodities over the past year.
The company reported record free-cash flow for the year through June and said that it would pay a final dividend of US$10.1 billion.
Underlying profit rose 88 percent to US$17.08 billion for the year.
The commodities giant is getting out of oil and gas as the fossil-fuel industry grapples with global pressure from investors and governments over climate action, prompting some larger oil rivals to shrink their core production and add renewable energy assets.
While BHP has said it expects demand to remain strong for at least another decade, the company wants to avoid getting stuck with assets that are expected to become more difficult to sell.
BHP has also finally approved the first stage of construction of the Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan, Canada, after years of wavering over the huge price tag.
The operation, expected to start production in 2027, is to make it one of the world’s top producers of the crop nutrient.
“Potash provides BHP with increased leverage to key global mega-trends, including rising population, changing diets, decarbonization and improving environmental stewardship,” the company said.
It is also the latest sign that the biggest miners are ready to open their wallets to invest in new mines after years of austerity.
The industry has been focused on shareholder returns and debt reduction after being penalized by investors for overspending.
Smaller rival Rio Tinto Group last month announced that it plans to spend US$2.4 billion building a lithium mine in Serbia as it also seeks to expand in battery metals.
BHP has already spent about US$4.5 billion on Jansen and dug two 1,000m shafts, but held off on a final development decision as it weighed the risks of the large investment.
Potash prices have jumped this year amid strong demand, as well as worries about supply after Belarus, one of a handful of producing nations, was hit by sanctions.
The Jansen approval follows BHP’s announcement last month that it agreed to buy a nickel mine developer in Canada.
It is also expanding existing nickel operations in Australia and building a stake in a copper company in Ecuador.
As Klarna Bank AB’s billionaire founder, Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state. In particular, the 39-year-old pinpoints a late-1990s government policy to put a computer in every home. “Computers were inaccessible for low-income families such as mine, but when the reform came into play, my mother bought us a computer the very next day,” he said. Siemiatkowski began coding on that computer when he was 16. Fast-forward more than two decades, and his payments firm Klarna is valued at
COVID-19 WOES: A components shortage is unlikely to improve in the second half of the year, while the pandemic could cause ICT supply disruptions, Hon Hai said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) sales for this quarter might be flat from the second quarter, it said yesterday after reporting better-than-expected profit for last quarter. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) projected revenue for the company, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would be flat sequentially this quarter, but would increase by 3 to 15 percent year-on-year, amid a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia and uncertainty over the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. “The components shortage will not get better for the second half of the year, but Hon Hai is insulated because we focus
MEETING DEMAND: The Apricot subsea cable system’s state-of-the-art transmission technology is expected to deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to Taiwan in the 5G era Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) has signed an agreement to participate in a multilateral project to lay an undersea cable connecting several countries in Asia in a bid to increase its international presence, the company announced yesterday. The 12,000km-long Apricot subsea cable system that is to feature state-of-the-art transmission technology would connect Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Guam, the company said. Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the Apricot cable system would have a capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet growing demand for access to 5G mobile broadband networks, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence,
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would raise domestic prices by 1.2 percent to reflect higher manufacturing costs and rising steel demand after a two-month price freeze. The revised prices take effect next month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC raised steel prices straight for 12 months before freezing them last month, citing concerns for downstream companies, and advising them to use the price freeze to adjust their business needs and “prepare for changes that are to come.” There has been a “short and healthy correction” to Asian steel prices, but the company anticipates a return to