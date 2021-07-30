Credit Suisse Group AG yesterday reported a bigger-than-expected plunge in second-quarter profit, as the aftershocks of the Archegos Capital Management LLC and Greensill Capital Ltd scandals reverberate across the investment bank and wealth management businesses.
Net income tumbled 78 percent from a year earlier to 253 million Swiss francs (US$278 million), dragged down by a slump in trading that was exacerbated by a US$653 million Archegos-related loss.
The advisory business — a key area of strength in the past few quarters — saw revenue decline by more than one-third, while the bank saw billions of outflows in Asia as it reduced ties with some clients.
Photo: Reuters
At the investment bank — which was hit by the Archegos collapse — fixed-income trading was down 33 percent from a year earlier.
Equities revenue slumped 17 percent, and deal advisory revenue fell by one-third.
Credit Suisse is working to recover from one of the most turbulent periods since the financial crisis, after it was rocked by the Archegos and Greensill Capital scandals, which caused a US$5.5 billion hit and hurt the bank’s reputation.
Vowing reforms, new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has said the scandals went beyond any he had lived through over three-and-a-half decades in banking.
The lender raised US2 billion from investors to shore up capital and a strategy review is expected later this year.
“We take these two events very seriously and are determined to learn all the right lessons,” CEO Thomas Gottstein said. “We have significantly reduced our risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure, and improved the risk profile of our prime services business in the investment bank.”
The bank’s actions to pare risk include downsizing the unit that services hedge funds by one-third and cutting ties with clients deemed high risk.
In the second quarter, that translated to US$4.2 billion of outflows across wealth clients in Southeast Asia, Japan and China.
Revenue at its global trading solutions business — a joint venture between the investment bank and wealth businesses — also declined “in part due to our more conservative risk appetite in the investment bank.”
Alongside second-quarter results, the bank also published the findings of its internal report into the Archegos disaster, prepared by US law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. It faulted employees at the prime services unit who “systematically ignored” repeated red flags, although said no criminality was involved.
The Swiss firm said it ousted nine executives and recouped about US$70 million in pay, including bonus clawbacks, as it punished 23 people in all for their role in the scandal.
The bank signaled that further measures to reduce risk could be on the way as part of the ongoing review of the business strategy.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative
‘IN ITS INFANCY’: The company’s 12-inch fab in Arizona is to be its first major overseas chip manufacturing site, while the fab in Japan would be its second, if it is constructed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is evaluating the feasibility of constructing a semiconductor fabrication plant in Germany as it continues to expand overseas, it said yesterday. A shareholder at the contract chipmaker’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu City yesterday asked about the possibility following media reports earlier this month that TSMC was approached by the German government about building a chip fab in the country, as Europe joins the US and China in establishing local chip supplies in a bid to avert future chip shortages. “About the German fab, we are seriously looking into it, but it is still in its
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass