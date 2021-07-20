Taiwan Star signs up 260,000 5G subscribers

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Taiwan Star Telecom Corp (台灣之星), the nation’s No. 4 telecom operator, has signed up 260,000 5G subscribers since the launch of its ultrafast data service a year ago, the company said yesterday.

That gives Taiwan Star 10 percent of 5G penetration, hitting the company’s goal, it said in a statement.

It aims to expand to 500,000 5G users by the end of this year, it added.

Models display 5G smartphones at a Taiwan Star Telecom Corp news conference in Taipei on Aug. 4 last year. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Star Telecom Corp

The company is accelerating its scope of 5G services, while targeting local enterprises with tailor-made services, it said.

Revenue for corporate Internet-of-Things services using 5G grew 26 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier, while subscriptions surged 60 percent, the company said.

Taiwan Star yesterday signed a deal to provide 5G services to MiNDnodeAir (脈動心聯), which helps retailers integrate their online businesses and provides customer data analysis.

The deal is expected to help Taiwan Star extend its reach to retail, as 5G enables analysis of customer traffic and shopper labeling, as well as electronic payments for retailers or unstaffed shops, Taiwan Star vice president Shing Chu (朱曉幸) said in the statement.