Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares yesterday dropped the most in more than four months after its gross margin disappointed investors who had banked on the chipmaker benefiting from an ongoing chip shortage.
The stock sank 4.1 percent in Taipei trading, snapping four days of gains. Gross margin for the second quarter was 50 percent, below the roughly 51 percent average predicted by analysts, in part because of the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation.
For this quarter, TSMC forecast gross margin of 49.5 percent to 51.5 percent.
Analysts from Morgan Stanley called the third-quarter guidance a “disappointment,” adding that gross margin could fall below 50 percent as early as next year.
TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has faced increasing pressure to boost capacity to help alleviate a supply crunch that has plagued the automobile and other industries.
The company earlier this year pledged to spend US$100 billion over three years to build new fabs and invest in more advanced nodes, as rivals such as Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co seek to catch up. TSMC executives on Thursday also said for the first time that the chipmaker was weighing plans for a fabrication plant in Japan.
“We still believe at some point in 2022 and 2023, TSMC’s gross margin will fall below 50 percent given the steep increase in depreciation cost, while the company doesn’t seem to be demonstrating pricing power,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Charlie Chan (詹家鴻) wrote in a note after the earnings. “Or, simply as indicated, Moore’s Law is just getting too expensive, while TSMC will have to suffer margin erosion to keep the chip scaling trend going.”
The disappointing margin overshadowed a raised sales projection based on its central role in alleviating a global chip crunch that is plaguing automakers and device manufacturers.
TSMC said sales this year would rise more than 20 percent, a slight increase from a previous forecast of 20 percent growth in full-year sales.
Revenue in the current quarter is forecast to rise to between US$14.6 billion and US$14.9 billion, in line with the US$14.7 billion average of analysts’ estimates.
Some analysts said TSMC had failed to meet outsized expectations.
The results “beat our conservative estimates, but missed consensus” due to “excessive” expectations for gross margin, Needham & Co wrote in a note on Thursday.
