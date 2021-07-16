Textile supplier Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻) has suspended production at one of its plants in Vietnam after workers at the facility were found to have COVID-19.
In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the company said that it had suspended production at the factory in Dong Nai Province in southeastern Vietnam since Wednesday, adding that operations would not resume until tomorrow.
In the meantime mass testing and disinfection at the plant would be conducted, it said.
Photo: Ashley Pon, Bloomberg
Eclat found infections among its staff when conducting COVID-19 screenings, as advised by provincial health authorities, it said.
The company did not release any details about the outbreak, including how many workers tested positive.
Eclat would tighten measures to contain the spread of the virus at the facility and watch closely how the COVID-19 situation develops in Vietnam, as the country is facing a worsening outbreak of the disease.
On Thursday, Vietnam reported 801 local COVID-19 cases in 11 of its provinces, including 72 in Dong Nai, news site Vnexpress International reported.
As of yesterday, Vietnam had reported 38,239 COVID-19 cases and 138 deaths, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed.
Eclat operates 15 production sites in Vietnam, with a capacity of 12 million to 13 million garments per day.
The Dong Nai factory accounts for 15 percent of the firm’s capacity in Vietnam.
Eclat said that the four-day suspension would be unlikely to affect the company’s operations, as it aims to expand production at its other facilities during that time and to meet market needs affected by Vietnam’s outbreak.
