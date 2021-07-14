The number of so-called “big investors” — those who trade more than NT$500 million (US$17.86 million) in local stocks in a single quarter — rose 88 percent in the second quarter to 5,990 investors, a record amount for a fifth consecutive quarter, data released by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) showed.
The number of big investors, viewed as a gauge of investors’ confidence in the local stock market, has been hitting fresh highs since the 1,674 registered in the second quarter of last year. The number increased to 2,369 in the third quarter and 2,401 in the fourth quarter of last year, before climbing to 3,178 in the first quarter of this year.
The rise in the number of big investors last quarter came as the local stock market’s turnover advanced 58 percent from NT$18.11 trillion in the first quarter to NT$28.77 trillion in the second quarter, indicating that more institutional investors and big investors had entered the market, a TWSE official told the Taipei Times by telephone.
Photo courtesy of Yahoo-Kimo Inc via CNA
Although big investors made up less than 1 percent of the 4.44 million individual investors, their trading activity contributed to the growing turnover more significantly than other types of investor, the official said.
Also hitting records, the number of “mid-sized investors” — those who trade NT$100 million to NT$500 million in a single quarter — reached 48,826, up 82 percent from the previous quarter, and the number of retail investors — those who trade less than NT$100 million — reached 4.39 million, up 13 percent, TWSE data showed.
The total number of investors rose 13 percent quarterly to 4.44 million in the second quarter, the data showed.
Despite market volatility in the middle of May due to a rise in the number of domestic COVID-19 cases, local stocks have overall “kept booming” over the past three months, with the TAIEX gaining 8 percent to 17,775 points, which has attracted new investors, the official said.
The combined transactions of retail investors accounted for 70.25 percent of all transactions in the second quarter, compared with 63 percent a quarter earlier, while foreign institutional investors made up 21 percent, followed by the 7.9 percent accounted for by domestic institutional investors, TWSE data showed.
The market capitalization of stocks listed on the TWSE reached NT$54.31 trillion at the end of last month, up 8 percent from NT$50.16 trillion at the end of March, whereas the average price-earnings ratio slid from 21.66 to 18.58 over the period, the data showed.
Yesterday, the TAIEX rose 33.19 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 17,847.52.
Turnover totaled NT$656.38 billion, with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$22.95 billion of shares on the main board, TWSE data showed.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33