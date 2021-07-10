Unable to get a slot on a container vessel, Lee Sang-hoon is considering using fishing trawlers docked for repair in the South Korean port of Busan to meet surging export orders for the engine oil he sells to Russia.
“China is the black hole in this shipping crisis, all the carriers are headed there,” said Lee, owner of Dongkwang International Co in Busan, which makes about 20 billion won (US$17.60 million) in annual revenue.
“Those fishing boats out there could be an answer for us, because we’re already one month behind schedule. That is, if we can iron out packaging issues,” Lee said, pointing out to empty fishing trawlers visible from his Busan office.
Booking trawlers is one way businesses in the world’s seventh-largest exporting nation are trying to overcome critical bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly a shortage of shipping containers.
Thousands of exporters like Dongkwang are struggling to move their goods through Busan, the world’s seventh-busiest container port, where terminals handle more than 59,000 containers daily to process about 75 percent of all shipping for the country.
As global carriers race to deliver everything from furniture to toys to the US and European, they prioritize much larger batches of cargo waiting to be picked up along China’s factory belt over Busan.
That leaves fewer vessels in the South Korean port and a glut of them in China, cargo managers at Busan’s terminals said.
“As many [ships] depart from China where factories are mostly fully in operation, there’s little vessel space left by the time they stop in Busan,” said Lee Eung-hyuk, a marketing director at Busan Port Authority.
Some do not stop in Busan at all. The number of incoming container ships in Busan fell almost 10 percent through May, even as exports soared 23.4 percent from a year earlier, port authority data showed, resulting in an uneven recovery for Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
On a real-time map of the world’s major vessels at a control tower operated by HMM Co, the country’s biggest container carrier, most of the red and yellow dots show its alliance fleet concentrated around China and Singapore, not South Korea.
While the shipping squeeze caused is a global problem, the congestion at a transit hub like Busan has made things worse for smaller South Korean exporters.
When Yantian, one of China’s busiest ports, was partially shut down last month to control virus cases, some cargo was diverted to neighboring ports such as Busan, worsening the backlogs and periodic delays.
“It’s a transit hub with so many in and outs. We need to ship 30 containers a month, but have only been able to secure about 70 percent to 80 percent of that,” Lee said, adding that his company recently raised prices due to higher shipping costs.
Carriers sometimes refuse to accept bookings at all, or force customers to accept much higher spot rates, he said.
The pain is most acutely felt on less-popular routes that smaller firms often use, making shipping rates from Busan to Vladivostok, Russia, rise faster than to the US’ west coast, for example.
Dongkwang is paying US$2,200 per twenty-foot equivalent units for the route, up about six times from a year earlier.
For South Korea’s larger industrials like Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc, the shipping squeeze is not as dire, because carriers tend to prioritize orders from customers with deep pockets and a larger volume of goods to be shipped.
To provide relief, the South Korean government has helped finance HMM orders for more containers and expanded cash handouts to support affected small-to-medium exporters.
At Busan’s New Port, terminal congestion is clearly visible.
At one of the five new terminals, outbound containers full of goods were stacked to their vertical limits.
Transit vessels carrying thousands of containers were being unloaded by automated cranes, which use artificial intelligence to find space for the steel boxes.
Every 10 seconds, a truck carrying a 20-foot or 40-foot container passes through the gate, taking them to warehouses, which already seem bursting at the seams.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33