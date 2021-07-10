The four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), Taiwan’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday posted combined profit of NT$69.26 billion (US$2.47 billion) for last quarter, up 9.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in stark contrast to last year, when the group was NT$6.02 billion in the red.
The growth was led by Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑), the group’s oil refining subsidiary, which reported net profit of NT$20.23 billion, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$3.18.
Revenue was NT$71.6 billion, up 18.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, a Formosa Plastics filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.
Photo: CNA
For the first half of this year, revenue was NT$132.2 billion, up 55.6 percent.
Net profit was NT$35.19 billion, or EPS of NT$5.53. Revenue and profit were first-half records.
The growth at Formosa Plastics was credited to a recovering world economy and climbing prices of petroleum products.
Unlike last year, when petroleum demand was ravaged by lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, prices were high for the first half of this year due to strong demand, petrochemical plants in Texas temporarily shuttering amid snowstorms, other supply disruptions and rising prices for crude oil.
Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) also had a good quarter, with net profit of NT$23.04 billion, up 30.5 percent quarter-on-quarter, or EPS of NT$2.9.
Cumulative first-half profit was NT$40.69 billion, or EPS of NT$5.13.
Nan Ya Plastics said that demand for computer and other tech products, especially materials to make electronic components, was behind the leap in revenue.
Formosa Chemical & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖), which makes integrated plastic and nylon products, posted profit of NT$12.39 billion, sliding 3.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, or EPS of NT$2.12.
However, revenue was NT$95.88 billion, up 13.9 percent quarter-on-quarter.
For the first half, profit was NT$25.26 billion, or EPS of NT$4.32.
Revenue for the first half was NT$180.03 billion, up 49.5 percent from a year earlier.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) booked second-quarter profit of 13.6 billion, down 24 percent quarter-on-quarter, or EPS of NT$1.43.
Cumulative first-half profit was NT$31.5 billion, or EPS of NT$3.31.
Consolidated revenue was NT$275.2 billion, up 26.6 percent year-on-year.
Of the four subsidiaries, profit at Formosa Chemical & Fibre and Formosa Petrochemical fell from a quarter earlier.
Formosa Chemical & Fibre said that the high cost of materials was a factor, while Formosa Petrochemical blamed a decline in volume and falling prices.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33