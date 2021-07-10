No end in sight to laptop supply glut: Acer

'REACHING OUT': The firm's CEO said that Acer's strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue.

“E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said.

“We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.”

Acer Inc chief executive officer Jason Chen, center, speaks at a shareholders’ meeting in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

“A well-managed company is constantly reaching out to new markets,” he said.

Acer shareholders yesterday approved a cash dividend distribution of NT$1.5 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 75 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$2 last year.

Acer reported revenue of NT$30.02 billion (US$1.07 billion) last month, the highest in seven years, up 16.9 percent year-on-year and 21 percent month-on-month.

For the first half of the year, consolidated revenue was NT$151.33 billion, up 32.2 percent year-on-year.

Revenue highlights last month included its gaming products, which grew 35.7 percent year-on-year, and Chromebooks, which rose 41.8 percent year-on-year, company data showed.

All of Acer’s listed subsidiaries have reported year-on-year revenue growth for the second quarter, the company said.

Revenue at Highpoint Service Network (海伯特) grew 9.1 percent year-on-year, Altos computing (安圖斯科技) grew 24.9 percent, Acer ITS, which makes smart parking meters and e-transaction solutions, rose 32.2 percent and Acer Gadget Inc (倚天酷碁) increased 21.4 percent, Acer Inc said.