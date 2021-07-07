The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday enhanced disclosure requirements for environmental, social and governance (ESG)-themed funds to prevent “greenwashing” in the asset management sector.
The commission has requested that asset management firms set at least one sustainability goal for each of their ESG-themed funds and explain how their investment would help achieve that goal, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Kuo Chia-chun (郭佳君) told a videoconference in Taipei.
Companies operating 21 ESG-themed funds that have been launched, or five funds that have been approved, but have not been launched, must disclose the information in the next six months, or the funds would not be officially recognized as ESG funds, Kuo said.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
“In Taiwan, more securities investment and consulting firms have been offering products whose largest selling point is sustainable investment, but we noticed that many failed to provide sufficient information as to how their funds address sustainability issues,” Kuo said.
The firms should set at least one sustainability goal, and each goal should tackle environmental, social and governance issues at the same time, she said.
Once the firms set their goals, they need to ensure that 60 percent of the money under management is allocated for investment in companies whose operations are in line with their goals, Kuo said, adding that 70 percent would be a better ratio.
For example, if an ESG fund focuses on energy transition, the fund’s portfolio should include companies operating in green energy, electric vehicles or other renewable energy technology, Kuo said.
The commission would not intervene in or regulate the sustainability goals that can be set by asset management firms, she said.
However, it urges asset management firms to refer to the Paris Climate Agreement or the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, such as gender equality, affordable and clean energy, clean water and industry innovation, Kuo said.
Asked if firms need to target net-zero carbon emissions like some financial conglomerates, Kuo said that it would be an ambitious goal, as asset management firms targeting net-zero emissions must convince the commission that the companies their funds invest in have net-zero carbon emissions.
If a recipient of an ESG fund were to be embroiled in a corporate scandal, the asset management firm supplying the fund would not be asked to withdraw its investment, she said.
However, it must review the attribution of the scandal, the date when the alleged malpractice took place and whether the company invested in has resolved its governance issues, Kuo said.
The commission referred to tightened regulations released last month by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, and the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations released by the EU in March.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday said that she had spoken with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and he had asked for help gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines. “He asked for help in that regard; he has spoken to high-level officials in the White House. We have responded and we definitely want to be a good partner and I do think it’s helping,” Raimondo said in an interview. Taiwan said two weeks ago that it would allow officials from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s