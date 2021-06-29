Citibank sees corporate customers going mobile

CUTTING EDGE: The CitiDirect BE app allows customers to access banking services through biometric functions, such as fingerprint recognition or facial recognition

Staff writer





Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the proportion of customers using corporate mobile online banking has increased significantly, and the number of customers logging in to online banking using biometric methods has also increased markedly, Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said.

The bank launched its mobile version of online banking — the CitiDirect BE app — for corporate customers earlier this year. It allows users to log on to online banking services using biometrics. Customers can also use this technology to log on to the desktop version of online banking for faster, simpler and more real-time financial services, the bank said.

The app provides customers with a fast, simple and secure banking experience, it said. Using the app, customers can authorize payments, check balances and cash positions, and manage users, it added.

Smartphones displaying the CitiDirect BE app are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Citibank Taiwan Ltd

To provide customers with more user-friendly and flexible access to online banking services, the app is compatible with the authentication mechanism of the existing dynamic password card, and it also allows customers to access existing CitiDirect BE online banking services through the use of biometric functions, such as fingerprint recognition or facial recognition, it added.

“Since the local COVID-19 outbreak intensified in mid-May and after the government issued a level 3 alert nationwide, many corporate customers have begun to implement work-at-home programs or divide people into different groups to work, while their transaction patterns and fund management has also changed,” said William Mor (毛偉麟), head of Treasury and Trade Solutions at Citibank Taiwan.

“We see the demand for digital financial solutions from corporate customers, and the proportion of those using CitiDirect BE mobile online banking is rapidly increasing,” he said. “Whether it is using a smartphone, tablet or a PC, the number of people logging on to CitiDirect BE using biometrics showed a significant increase in May compared with April, and we expect a more dramatic increase in June.”

“Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions provides the best digital financial solutions for corporate customers. Citibank redesigned the entire transaction process to provide an end-to-end digital banking experience for corporate customers to transform,” Mor said. “Through the digital solutions provided by Citibank, we have continuously and effectively assisted our customers and their business operations during the pandemic. Citibank will continue its commitment to becoming the digital platform of choice for digital business, and continue expanding the digital banking infrastructure to assist customers’ current and future needs.”

Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions provides innovative integrated services, tailor-made cash management and trade financing services to multinational companies, financial institutions and government departments around the world. It has the industry’s largest operating network, with banking licenses in more than 90 nations and a globally integrated technology platform.

FinanceAsia magazine last month named Citibank Taiwan this year’s “Best International Bank,” the 25th consecutive year that the bank has won the award. In addition, Global Finance magazine in September last year presented the bank with the “Best Corporate Digital Bank in Taiwan” award for the third consecutive year.