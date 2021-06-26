IBF Financial Holdings Co (國票金控) on Thursday said that its Japanese joint-venture partner has agreed to waive a non-competition clause, paving the way for the company to invest in a commercial bank in Taiwan.
The partner is Japan-based e-commerce company Rakuten Group Inc, which, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Rakuten Bank and Rakuten Card, set up a virtual bank, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際商銀), in partnership with IBF.
The Tokyo-based Rakuten Bank and Rakuten Card hold a combined 51 percent stake of the Web-only bank, with paid-in capital of NT$10 billion, while IBF holds the remaining 49 percent.
Photo: Lee Ching-hui, Taipei Times
IBF did not disclose whether it has or will compensate the Japanese partner for canceling the non-competition agreement, only saying that with the waiver, it can proceed with negotiations with the target firm, it said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).
Speculation has circulated that EnTie Commercial Bank (安泰銀行) is the target bank, but IBF executive vice president Andrew Chiu (邱銘恩) told the Taipei Times by telephone that the financial holding company is still evaluating which commercial bank to invest in and has not reached a final decision.
IBF’s board of directors has been discussing the investment since February, and while most directors agreed that IBF should seek acquisition opportunities, two independent board members — Chen Wei-lung (陳惟龍) and Wu Ching-sung (吳青松) — expressed concern that it could weaken IBF’s financial strength and ownership stability, company filings with the TWSE showed.
The pair said the acquisition would be too expensive, the target bank’s loan quality was not satisfactory, and if IBF issued convertible preferred shares to fund the deal as planned, it would affect the stability of its shareholding structure, the filings showed.
Under current banking regulations, IBF is not barred from acquiring a conventional bank even though it already has a virtual bank, Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told a meeting at the Legislative Yuan in March.
However, the commission will have to consider whether IBF is financially sound to simultaneously support two banking units, as “it takes considerable capital to operate two different types of banks,” Banking Bureau Director-General Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) told the meeting.
IBF chairman Wea Chi-lin (魏啟林) told an investors’ conference in April that acquiring a physical channel would raise the company’s efficiency, and IBF would pursue acquisitions that are good for shareholders’ equity.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels