Bitcoin miners are moving out of China as authorities intensify their crackdown, the heads of some of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges said.
“We’re seeing a lot of those miners moving out of China to other places,” Chao Changpeng (趙長鵬), chief executive officer of Binance Holdings Ltd (幣安控股), the world’s biggest cryptoexchange by reported turnover, said in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. “Some of them are sending their mining equipment to overseas. There’s big shipments.”
Chao said he has seen movement by clients in Binance’s mining pool, which combines the computing power of number-crunching machines that verify cryptocurrency transactions.
Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s moves have injected uncertainty into the cryptocurrency market and helped pull bitcoin down to the lower end of its recent trading range, with the coin briefly falling below US$30,000 on Tuesday, after having reached nearly US$65,000 in the middle of April.
The hashrate, which measures the processing power used in bitcoin mining and is used as a proxy for mining activity, has also dropped by about 40 percent in the past couple of weeks, data from BTC.com showed.
While a lower hashrate is often portrayed as a negative for bitcoin, a temporary disruption of mining power as rigs are moved out of China could also be embraced by some cryptocurrency bulls who argue that a concentration of mining capacity has long been a vulnerability for an asset prized by proponents for its independence from governments and central banks.
“In the future you’ll have a different geographical distribution of hashpower,” Sam Bankman-Fried, a former Jane Street trader who now runs the cryptoderivatives exchange FTX, said in an interview yesterday. “It’s expensive to move rigs, but it’s not impossible.”
China’s state-run Global Times reported that multiple bitcoin miners in China’s Sichuan Province were closed on Sunday as authorities intensified their crackdown.
On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that China had summoned officials from its biggest banks to reiterate rules banning cryptocurrency services that were first issued in 2013.
China’s measures mean the nation’s share of bitcoin mining could fall from an estimated 65 percent to less than 50 percent by the end of the year, said Dan Weiskopf, a portfolio manager at the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing exchange traded fund, an actively managed fund that is composed of blockchain-related stocks, with about 20 percent of its portfolio in cryptominers.
Alternate destinations for Chinese mining operations include Russia, Kazakhstan and Texas, market participants said.
Weiskopf cited Canada, Sweden and Argentina as other possibilities.
“The decline in hash is probably a short-term phenomenon and evidence of China miners coming offline,” he said in an e-mail. “It is a net positive for North America miners who are now expanding and scheduled to have a lot of hash come online later in 2021 and into 2022.”
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for