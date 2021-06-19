SEMICONDUCTORS
US tax credit proposed
US senators on Thursday proposed a new 25 percent tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing as the US Congress works to speed US chip production. The proposal, sponsored by US senators Ron Wyden — chairman of the Finance Committee — Mike Crapo, Mark Warner, John Cornyn, Debbie Stabenow and Steve Daines would provide “reasonable, targeted incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing,” they said in a statement. Last week, the Senate voted 68-32 to approve spending US$52 billion to increase US production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment, including US$2 billion dedicated to chips used by automakers.
CHINA
Meituan CEO Wang grilled
The government summoned Meituan (美團) chief executive officer Wang Xing (王興) to a meeting recently and warned him to keep a low profile, after the founder of China’s third-largest tech corporation last month posted a poem that convulsed markets and sparked a social media furor. Beijing officials called Wang in after the food delivery mogul posted a millennium-old poem regarded by many as implicit criticism of the government, people with knowledge of the matter said. They warned him to refrain from courting the spotlight, at least temporarily, the people said, asking not to be identified as they were not authorized to discuss the matter. The Tang Dynasty poem — describing the burning of books under China’s first emperor — was widely seen as anti-establishment and triggered a US$26 billion selloff in Meituan’s shares over two days. Wang later said that his post had been targeted at the short-sightedness of his own industry.
AUTOMAKERS
Ford reverses outlook
Ford Motor Co on Thursday switched gears on a previously dour financial outlook, saying it now expects stronger second-quarter results thanks to growing demand for its vehicles and a sharp rise in the prices people pay for them. “Our pricing is just strengthening every day,” Ford chief executive officer Jim Farley told a Deutsche Bank automotive conference. “It’s pretty breathtaking actually.” Ford projects that earnings before interest and taxes in the current quarter will be “significantly better” than last year, when the company lost US$1.9 billion on that basis, it said in a statement. Farley also credited cost cutting, especially in overseas operations that he said had been a “[US]$2 billion to [US]$3 billion drag on our business,” but now turn a small profit. The automaker is seeing robust demand for its newest models, including a revived Bronco sport utility vehicle, its electric F-150 Lightning pickup and the Maverick compact truck.
UNITED KINGDOM
Retail sales decline
Retail sales fell unexpectedly last month as the reopening of restaurants and bars prompted consumers to cut spending at supermarkets. “Following a sharp increase last month coinciding with post-lockdown reopening, retail sales dipped slightly in May,” Office for National Statistics director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said yesterday. “However, they remain well above both their pre-[COVID-19]-pandemic levels and those seen in March before shops reopened.” The Confederation of British Industry revised upward its forecasts for growth this year to 8.2 percent from 6 percent and expects a 6.1 percent expansion next year.
