Sales posted by the four major Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團) units last month surged from a year earlier due to higher international crude oil prices, the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate said yesterday.
Data released by the group showed that the four entities — Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台灣塑膠), Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) — posted a combined NT$143.9 billion (US$5.19 billion) in consolidated sales, rising 87.9 percent from a year earlier, after an 84.1 percent year-on-year increase in April.
On a monthly basis, sales rose 3.6 percent, FPG data showed.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
The four companies benefited as many countries reopened their economies as they recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, sending crude oil prices higher and, in turn, boosting their product prices, analysts said.
Formosa Petrochemical last month posted NT$52.93 billion in consolidated sales, up 106.1 percent from a year earlier and up 13.7 percent from a month earlier.
Its year-on-year sales growth topped those of the other FPG entities.
Due to strong demand, Formosa Petrochemical said that production at its oil refineries last month rose to an average of 382,000 barrels per day, up from 38,000 barrels per day in April, and higher crude oil prices provided an additional boost to its sales value in the month.
Formosa Plastics, the flagship company, said that it posted NT$24.35 billion in consolidated sales, up 81 percent from a year earlier, but down 0.1 percent from a month earlier.
Formosa Plastics said that its production of ethylene vinyl acetate last month returned to normal, paving the way for an increase in revenue, but that sales of polyvinyl chloride were affected by a decline in orders, as many customers expected product prices to move lower.
Nan Ya Plastics posted NT$34.49 billion in consolidated sales, up 77.6 percent from a year earlier, but down 1.2 percent from a month earlier.
The company said that almost all of its products, except for epoxy, saw strong demand last month, while the price of ethylene glycol came under slight downward pressure during the month.
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre posted NT$32.14 billion in consolidated sales, up 78.4 percent from a year earlier, but down 2.8 percent from a month earlier.
The company said that a booming stay-at-home economy boosted demand and pushed up product prices.
In the first five months of this year, the four companies posted a combined NT$647.54 billion in consolidated sales, up 40.3 percent from a year earlier, FPG data showed.
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said that it is working with local partners, including Acer Inc (宏碁), to supply new Snapdragon processors for 5G-enabled laptops in its bid to challenge industry leader Intel Corp and expand its presence in the computer market. The US chipmaker entered the notebook computer market four-and-a-half years ago with Microsoft Corp, but did not achieve as much market uptake as it had hoped. Together with Microsoft and Google Inc’s Chrome, Qualcomm aims to transfer all top-class and essential applications on mobile phones to laptop computers, said Alex Katouzian, a senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technologies