Salary at listed firms rises 4%

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The average annual salary of employees at publicly listed firms last year rose 4 percent year-on-year to NT$967,021 (US$34,884), beating the nation’s GDP growth of 2.98 percent, but the firm with the highest average wage offered 12.5 times more than the one with the lowest, indicating uneven salary growth in Taiwan, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said.

The percentage was lower than the difference of 15.8 percent recorded in 2019.

Foxconn Technology Co (鴻準精密), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), registered an average annual wage of NT$4.19 million and a total of 171 employees last year, ranking it first among all 875 TWSE-listed companies and increasing 21.2 percent from its average of NT$3.45 million in 2019, the exchange said in a report on Tuesday last week.

On the other hand, real-estate developer and leisure company Taroko Corp (大魯閣開發), with a total of 594 employees, saw its average annual wage fall 4 percent year-on-year to NT$336,000, which was the lowest among all 875 firms, TWSE data showed.

The wages included base salary, overtime pay, bonuses and remuneration, the TWSE said.

In 2019, Swancor Holding Co (上緯投控) had the highest average annual wage at NT$5.16 million and home appliance supplier Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co (台灣三洋) the lowest at NT$327,000.

Last year, papermaking conglomerate YFY Inc (永豐餘控股) was ranked second with an average wage of NT$4.15 million, up 14 percent from a year earlier, while real-estate developer JSL Construction & Development Co (愛山林建設) was ranked third with an average wage of NT$3.94 million, up 75 percent.

From fourth to eighth place were mostly chip suppliers and designers: ASMedia Technology Inc (祥碩科技) with NT$3.7 million, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) with NT$3.41 million, Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠科技) with NT$3.25 million and Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) with NT$3.24 million. Global Brands Manufacture Ltd (精成科技) was the exception: The firm produces printed circuit boards and had an average wage of NT$3.46 million.

Among the top 10, MediaTek had the most employees at 9,083, followed by Realtek with 4,116 and Novatek with 2,321.

Retail conglomerate Mercuries & Associates Holding Ltd’s (三商投資控股) average wage ranked ninth at NT$3.23 million, followed by Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp (聯華實業投資控股) with NT$3.2 million.

The two companies only had 11 and seven employees respectively last year, the data showed.

As for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), its average annual wage ranked 18th at NT$2.39 million, with 47,908 employees.

TSMC had the most employees among all 875 TWSE-listed companies.