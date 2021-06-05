Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) share price yesterday plunged by the daily limit of 10 percent for the fifth consecutive day, closing at NT$230.5 amid questions over locally produced COVID-19 vaccines.
Medigen’s share price advanced after it announced on Feb.17 last year that it was working on a COVID-19 vaccine, peaking at NT$417 on May 17 last year after closing at NT$35.85 on Feb. 17 last year, Taipei Exchange (TPEX) data showed.
However, the company’s share price has plummeted by the daily limit since Monday, closing at NT$350 on Monday, NT$315 on Tuesday, NT$284 on Wednesday and NT$256 on Thursday, the data showed.
Yesterday’s closing price was down 44.8 percent from its peak last year, although it was still up 137 percent for the year to date, the data showed.
In yesterday’s trading, 2.09 million shares changed hands, with foreign institutional investors buying a net 4,867 shares and dealers selling a net 28,000 shares, the data showed.
The week-long plunge comes despite Medigen on Sunday last week announcing that it signed a contract with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to buy 5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine — which is still undergoing clinical trials — with a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million doses.
In a telephone call with the Taipei Times, an analyst attributed the falling share price to market corrections and questions over locally developed COVID-19 vaccines.
“Medigen’s price was pushed up to an insanely high level last month, surpassing NT$400. That meant if you had bought 10 units, or 10,000 shares, you would have paid NT$4 million [US$144,295], which is an unreasonable price for a company that has not reported a profit or issued a dividend,” the analyst said on the condition of anonymity.
After the shares peaked in the middle of May last year, many investors rushed to sell their shares when information that weakened the company’s outlook spread, the analyst said.
Questions over whether COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Taiwan should undergo phase 3 clinical trials to show their effectiveness and safety in large-scale tests before being used under a prospective emergency use authorization have weakened the confidence of some investors, the analyst said.
Although Medigen’s contract with the CDC will boost the company’s revenue, it is still uncertain whether its vaccines will be effective, as it has not released the results of its phase 2 clinical trials, the analyst said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the