The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) yesterday raised its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 5.46 percent, up 0.82 percentage points from its projection in February as the global economic scene grew more favorable for exports and private investment.
A COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan is much worse than last year, but would not affect manufacturing activity or slow the export-focused economy, if it can be brought under control by next quarter, DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said.
Exports, the main growth driver at more than 60 percent of GDP, are expected to expand 20.4 percent this year, more than doubling the preceding projection, as a spate of incidents around the world allowed local firms across sectors to get order transfers, the DGBAS said.
Photo: Cheng Chi-fang, Taipei Times
Global technology giants sought help with local semiconductor and petrochemical firms after a harsh snowstorm hit Texas, causing power outages in the US state in February, Chu said.
Local shipping companies have benefited from freight rate hikes following a blockage of the Suez Canal in March and shipping chaos induced by spiraling COVID-19 infections in India, it said.
Local steel makers have won extra orders after China introduced a carbon-neutral policy that has caused a global supply crunch, it said.
The agency more than doubled its forecast for private investment to an increase of 9.1 percent this year, as aggressive capital spending plans by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) have stimulated investment by companies in its supply chain, the DGBAS said.
In addition, local firms continue to shift production lines from overseas amid a global supply chain realignment, it said.
On the domestic front, private consumption, which increased 4.66 percent last quarter, might expand 2.75 percent this year, down from an estimate of 3.74 percent previously, if social distancing measures and vaccinations can keep the virus outbreak at bay next quarter, Chu said.
Business at retailers, restaurants and in the tourism sector have frozen as Taiwanese avoid going out, Chu said, adding that food delivery services and e-commerce operators have flourished during the voluntary lockdown.
Securities houses also reaped a windfall as daily turnover in local bourses augmented drastically, thanks to a spike in foreign and retail participants, the DGBAS said.
Inflation risks picked up noticeably, but would remain controllable, the agency said, adding that it expects consumer prices to increase1.72 percent this year.
The wholesale price index would rise 4.56 percent, an upward revision of 3.9 percentage points, as demand for oil and raw materials builds up rapidly amid an improving global economy, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the