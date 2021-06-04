Higher prices lift Nanya’s revenue

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday reported NT$7.6 billion (US$274.33 million) in revenue last month, its highest in nearly three years, as robust demand lifted prices.

Revenue rose 2.84 percent from April and soared 37.02 percent from a year earlier, as its factories ran at full capacity, Nanya said.

The company in April said that chip prices would gradually pick up in the second quarter amid tight supply and strong demand for DRAM chips used in consumer electronics, servers and notebook computers.

Nanya Technology Corp employees are pictured behind the reception desk at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan District on July 3 last year. Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times

The gap between chip demand and supply could continue until the end of this year, it said.

Revenue in the first five months of ths year totaled NT$32.73 billion, surging 27.91 percent from NT$25.59 billion in the same period last year, the company said.

Separately, memory module and solid-state drive (SSD) supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛) said that revenue last month inched up 0.86 percent month-on-month and 39.26 percent year-on-year to NT$3.63 billion.

Last month’s revenue marked its best May figure, fueled by rising demand for DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, while shipments of SSD continued to climb higher to NT$1.43 billion last month, it said.

Adata chairman Simon Chen (陳立白) yesterday said that the company was confident about business prospects in the second quarter and expected revenue to be high in the third quarter.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated demand from the stay-at-home economy and gaming market, triggering a greater need for DRAM chips used in data centers, notebook computers and desktop computers, he said in a statement.

The demand for NAND flash memory chips is also on the rise and the supply gap is expected to widen this month, ahead of the launch of new consumer electronics in the second half of the year, Chen said.

Increasing memory space for mobile phones, servers and PCs, as well as the Chia cryptocurrency craze, has fueled demand for NAND flash memory chips, he said.

“DRAM supply constraints are unlikely to be resolved in the short term. The price uptrend is to carry on into the third quarter,” he said.

Revenue in the first five months soared 37.05 percent annually to NT$16.33 billion, Adata said.