DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday reported NT$7.6 billion (US$274.33 million) in revenue last month, its highest in nearly three years, as robust demand lifted prices.
Revenue rose 2.84 percent from April and soared 37.02 percent from a year earlier, as its factories ran at full capacity, Nanya said.
The company in April said that chip prices would gradually pick up in the second quarter amid tight supply and strong demand for DRAM chips used in consumer electronics, servers and notebook computers.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
The gap between chip demand and supply could continue until the end of this year, it said.
Revenue in the first five months of ths year totaled NT$32.73 billion, surging 27.91 percent from NT$25.59 billion in the same period last year, the company said.
Separately, memory module and solid-state drive (SSD) supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛) said that revenue last month inched up 0.86 percent month-on-month and 39.26 percent year-on-year to NT$3.63 billion.
Last month’s revenue marked its best May figure, fueled by rising demand for DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, while shipments of SSD continued to climb higher to NT$1.43 billion last month, it said.
Adata chairman Simon Chen (陳立白) yesterday said that the company was confident about business prospects in the second quarter and expected revenue to be high in the third quarter.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated demand from the stay-at-home economy and gaming market, triggering a greater need for DRAM chips used in data centers, notebook computers and desktop computers, he said in a statement.
The demand for NAND flash memory chips is also on the rise and the supply gap is expected to widen this month, ahead of the launch of new consumer electronics in the second half of the year, Chen said.
Increasing memory space for mobile phones, servers and PCs, as well as the Chia cryptocurrency craze, has fueled demand for NAND flash memory chips, he said.
“DRAM supply constraints are unlikely to be resolved in the short term. The price uptrend is to carry on into the third quarter,” he said.
Revenue in the first five months soared 37.05 percent annually to NT$16.33 billion, Adata said.
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the