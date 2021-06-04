The economy remains solid, despite an escalating COVID-19 outbreak that appears thus far to have no impact on manufacturing activity, the backbone of exports, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday.
Yang made the remarks during an online news conference in which he announced the raising of the cap on special relief loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the outbreak by NT$100 billion (US$3.61 billion) to NT$400 billion.
As the outbreak this time is more serious than one last year based on the number of confirmed cases, more loans are needed to help SMEs cope with cash woes, Yang said.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
The existing special loan package of NT$300 billion is almost used up, he said, adding that the central bank would push up the ceiling by NT$50 billion, if necessary.
Asked if the cash injection runs counter to the bank’s credit controls to cool the property market or plans to usher in interest rate cuts, Yang said the central bank’s board meeting on June 17 would discuss these issues and update its GDP growth forecast.
Foreign financial and research institutes have revised up their projections for Taiwan’s economic growth this year to between 5 percent and 7 percent, unfazed by the ongoing outbreak, he said.
Those institutes said the outbreak has wreaked havoc on consumer activity, but has not affected the nation’s manufacturing activity or its export outlook, he added.
Exports are widely believed to gain further traction going forward as the world looks set to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said, adding that private investment would prove stronger than expected.
The stock market rallies and large daily turnover reflect the optimistic views of foreign and local investors, he said, adding that the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar appears to lend support to the positive outlook.
The central bank in March predicted GDP growth of 4.53 percent for this year and will update its forecast in two weeks, Yang said.
The board meeting is to take place in three separate rooms for directors, supervisors and central bank officials to minimize infection risks, he said.
The central bank did not move the meeting online for fear that confidential details might be leaked during the course of delivery, he added.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, which in February forecast GDP growth of 4.64 percent growth for this year, is to release its latest estimate today.
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the