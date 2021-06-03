Super Micro to start server production at Taoyuan facilities

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Super Micro Computer Inc’s new production facilities in Taoyuan’s Bade District (八德) would next month start producing servers, workstations and networking equipment, company founder and chairman Charles Liang (梁見後) said yesterday.

Taiwanese-born Liang founded Super Micro in California, but decided to return part of the firm’s production facilities to Taiwan.

“I’m familiar with Taiwan [and] aware of the excellent talent available and good conditions provided by the government,” Liang said in a virtual speech at the annual Computex Taipei trade show. “We have more than 2,000 employees here in Taiwan, second only to our headquarters in Silicon Valley.”

Super Micro Computer Inc’s production facilities in Taoyuan’s Bade District are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy Super Micro Computer Inc

“We’ve been expanding our presence in Taiwan’s technology parks from production to logistics so that we can become more and more competitive,” Liang said, adding that the parks have “the end-to-end production capabilities we need to go from production to certification on a single campus.”

The facility in Taoyuan would comprise five new buildings with a total of 280,000m2 floor space

Super Micro, which also produces products in Silicon Valley and the Netherlands, aims to assemble 2 million systems per year.

However, a semiconductor shortage would influence the expansion, Liang said.

Super Micro would in the next few month increase prices due to higher production costs, he said, calling the price hike a “reasonable way to share costs between producer and customers.”

The month-long Computex started on Monday, featuring 221 businesses from 34 countries. It is the second year that the event has been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.