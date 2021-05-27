PHARMACEUTICALS
Adimmune plans expansion
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) and its subsidiary Enimmune Corp (安特羅生技) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore-listed Innovalues Tech for a joint venture in Southeast Asia to explore local markets. Innovalues Tech is a subsidiary of private equity group Northstar (北極星), with capital of US$350 million. Innovalues Tech has positioned itself as a provider of biomedicine-related products and has invested in several medical centers in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. The joint venture is expected to be established before the end of the year, with the initial goal of introducing influenza, tetanus and enterovirus vaccines to Southeast Asian markets, Adimmune said in a statement. The new company would later expand its product line to COVID-19 vaccines, it said. An overseas joint venture would facilitate clinical trials, drug permit applications and marketing of its products locally, Adimmune said, adding that it would consider establishing more bases overseas if the venture proves successful.
FUNDS
New ETF to make debut
CTBC Taiwan ESG Leading Semiconductor exchange-traded fund (ETF) beneficiary certificates are to debut on the main board tomorrow, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The new ETF is issued by CTBC Investments Co (中國信託投信) and its underlying index is the ICE Factset Taiwan ESG Leading Semiconductor Index, the exchange said in a news release. The ICE index is compiled and maintained by ICE Data Indices LLC to track the performance of high-quality or dividend-paying semiconductor companies listed in Taiwan, the exchange said. The index is comprised of 30 stocks, it said. Including the new ETF, there are 120 listed ETFs, tracking domestic and international exchanges’ equity, bond, commodity and other investment tools to meet investors’ diverse appetites and asset allocation purposes, the exchange said.
EQUITIES
TWSE to hold conferences
The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) plans to hold online investors’ conferences for three foreign listed companies to give investors more information about their business performance in the first quarter of this year. HY Electronic (Cayman) Ltd (虹揚科技) and Yonggu Group Inc (永固集團) are to present their financial results and business development strategies on Tuesday next week, while Kingcan Holdings Ltd (福貞控股) is to hold a virtual conference on June 7, the exchange said in a statement. Apart from giving investors a better understanding of these companies’ operations, it is also hoped that the relationship between investors and the three firms would be enhanced, the exchange said.
CHIPMAKERS
SigmaStar planning IPO
Chipmaker SigmaStar (星宸科技) is seeking to raise at least 5 billion yuan (US$782.4 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter said. The start-up is working with advisers toward a share sale on the NASDAQ-style STAR board as soon as this year, the people said. The company is targeting a valuation of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, one of the people said. Founded in 2017, SigmaStar designs chips for security systems, sports cameras, self-driving vehicles and smart home devices, among other products, according to the company’s Web site. Its backers include China’s Kunqiao Capital (昆橋資本) and SummitView Capital (武岳峰資本), CB Insights has said.
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from
READY: TSMC introduced a rotational work schedule when the alert level was raised, so it said operations would not be affected by one of its staff testing positive for COVID-19 Semiconductor suppliers are on alert over an escalation in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, to ensure that there is no interruption to their production, especially amid a global chip shortage. As the companies’ production is predicted to remain unscathed due to tightened disease prevention measures, several IC heavyweights still expect their second quarter sales to smash quarterly records. That is because the semiconductor sector is expected to continue benefiting from solid global demand caused by emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and gadgets, including notebook computers, tablets and Internet-related communications equipment used in the booming stay-at-home economy, analysts
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which commands more than half of the global foundry market, yesterday said it is taking “unprecedented actions” to boost supply of microcontroller units (MCU) by 60 percent this year to mitigate a severe automotive chip crunch. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker’s remarks came after the US Department of Commerce wrapped up a second round of meetings with global semiconductor makers and buyers on Thursday in the latest efforts to solve an auto chip supply bottleneck. “To support the global automotive industry, TSMC has taken unprecedented actions, including reallocating capacity from customers from other industries that are under pressure
