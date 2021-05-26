E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) on Monday reported net fee income of NT$5.27 billion (US$189.1 million) for the first quarter of this year, the highest quarterly figure in its history, thanks to contributions from E.Sun Securities Co (玉山證券) as more investors participated on the local stock market.
E.Sun Securities’ net fee income increased 52.5 percent year-on-year to NT$840 million in the first quarter, accounting for 16.3 percent of the holding company’s net fee income, E.Sun Financial said in a statement.
As of the end of last year, the securities unit’s fee income contributed 12.4 percent to its parent company’s total fee income.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
The growth in fee income boosted E.Sun Securities’ net profit by 274 percent from a year earlier to NT$416 million in the first quarter.
E.Sun Financial’s banking unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), reported that net fee income at its credit card business dropped 8 percent last quarter, but rose 3.8 percent at its wealth management operations.
The two divisions contributed to two-thirds of E.Sun Financial’s total net fee income, company data showed.
E.Sun Commercial’s net profit fell 12 percent year-on-year to NT$4.41 billion last quarter, with its net interest margin sliding to 1.2 percent, down 14 basis points from a year earlier, while its non-performing loan ratio remained flat at 0.19 percent.
The non-performing loan ratio for mortgages was 0.07 percent, down from 0.08 percent at the end of last year.
The bank’s loan balance rose 9 percent annually to NT$1.46 trillion, with mortgages expanding 19.7 percent, personal loans growing 12 percent and loans to small-and-medium enterprises rising 15 percent.
However, loans denominated in foreign currencies declined 6.7 percent.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from
DISPUTE: Uniqlo failed to provide enough information to establish the items were not made in part by forced labor, a US customs note said US Customs and Border Protection blocked a shipment of Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo shirts in January for breaching an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (新疆生產建設兵團). The blockage of Uniqlo’s cotton men’s shirts, which happened at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a document dated Monday last week in which the US agency denied an appeal by Uniqlo to release the shirts. Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest apparel retailer, Fast Retailing, and founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai. The US customs document