More small merchants, stores and vendors have adopted contactless payment methods amid rising domestic COVID-19 infections.
“The number of stores that have asked about our service and were interested in using our electronic payment tool has risen more than 40 percent since the COVID-19 alert was raised to level 3 nationwide last week,” Line Pay Taiwan Ltd (連加網路商業) said in a statement yesterday.
Line Pay Taiwan said that most of them are small or medium-sized stores or online merchants, which are generally more hesitant about accepting virtual payments than larger stores.
Photo: Lee Ching-hui, Taipei Times
Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) said that about 1,000 retailers and vendors have applied for and begun adopting the bank’s QR code payment tool since the beginning of this year, with the total number of stores using the tool increasing to 4,000.
Half of them are small-sized stores in wet markets, night markets or flower markets, and another 20 percent are street vendors selling food or beverages, the bank said.
Expecting more stores to adopt its contactless payment platform amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Bank SinoPac has launched an online service where stores can apply for the tool instead of visiting a bank branch, it said.
For small retailers, the advantage of the QR code system is that they would not need to install any equipment, but a mobile text would instantly let them know if they have received a payment, while it would only take customers six seconds to pay by scanning the QR code, the bank said.
To encourage more stores to adopt the virtual payment tools, Bank SinoPac said it would not charge any handling fees for the first three months, while Line Pay Taiwan said it would help new merchant partners market their products.
A survey conducted by Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) has shown that more than 85 percent of respondents would prioritize using mobile payment tool over other payment means, while another 78 percent said that the number of stores accepting mobile payments is still low.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut. Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday. The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said. Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from
DISPUTE: Uniqlo failed to provide enough information to establish the items were not made in part by forced labor, a US customs note said US Customs and Border Protection blocked a shipment of Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo shirts in January for breaching an order prohibiting imports of items suspected to be produced by forced labor from China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (新疆生產建設兵團). The blockage of Uniqlo’s cotton men’s shirts, which happened at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a document dated Monday last week in which the US agency denied an appeal by Uniqlo to release the shirts. Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest apparel retailer, Fast Retailing, and founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai. The US customs document