SEMICONDUCTORS
Chip machine maker bullish
Applied Materials Inc gave a bullish forecast for this quarter, boosted by orders from chipmakers rushing to add capacity to meet a flood of demand for their products. Revenue would be about US$5.92 billion in the three-month period ending in July, the Santa Clara, California-based company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts, on average, estimated US$5.52 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Profit, minus certain items, would be US$1.70 to US$1.82 per share in the fiscal third quarter, the biggest maker of machinery used to produce semiconductors said. That compares with an average estimate of US$1.56. Applied Materials expects the total market for chip factory equipment to grow up to US$70 billion this year. That would further expand next year to bring the two-year total to more than US$160 billion, the company projected.
SOUTH KOREA
Exports surge in first 20 days
As vaccinations allow a broader reopening of major economies, exports gained 53.3 percent in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, Korea Customs Service reported yesterday. Average daily shipments increased 59.1 percent in the period, which had half a business day less than a year earlier. The readings were partly boosted by last year’s deep slump, when the COVID-19 pandemic hobbled global trade. As the world seeks a return to normalcy, the nation is seeing a rise in demand for export products beyond its cash cow — memory chips — with sales also growing in vehicles, wireless devices and machinery. Exports to China, its largest overseas market, rose 25.2 percent from May 1 to 20 from a year earlier. Shipments to the US jumped 87.3 percent, while those to the EU and Japan rose 78.1 percent and 30.6 percent respectively.
PORTUGAL
Tourism driving economy
The nation is likely to raise its GDP growth forecast for this year to close to 5 percent as tourists help boost the recovery and Europe’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign advances. The government sees GDP expanding as much as 1 percentage point more than the 4 percent it forecast last month, Minister of Finance Joao Leao said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Lisbon. “We’re actually very optimistic.”The economy shrank 7.6 percent last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the tourism industry and other businesses, the biggest annual contraction since at least 1960. For the nation, which has the third-highest debt-to-GDP ratio in the eurozone, tourism represents about 15 percent of the economy and 9 percent of employment.
CHINA
Millionaires set to double
China would more than double the number of millionaires in the next five years and boost the size of the middle class by almost half, spurring consumption in the economy, HSBC Holdings PLC said. The number of high-net-worth individuals — those with the equivalent of at least 10 million yuan (US$1.56 million) in investable assets — is likely to increase from more than 2 million to 5 million by 2025, it said. The middle class, which numbers about 340 million now based on the narrowest definition, would grow by more than 45 percent to more than 500 million in the period, it said. “An expanding middle class will underpin medium to long-term economic growth, and stronger consumer spending boosts domestic demand, business confidence, and capital expenditure,” HSBC economists led by Qu Hongbin (屈宏斌) wrote in a note yesterday.
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be