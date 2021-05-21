Prospective home buyers might have to come up with bigger down payments as local banks become increasingly conservative in issuing housing loans with the central bank warning against lax lending practices, a report by My Housing Monthly said yesterday.
New houses in northern Taiwan with loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) of 80 percent dropped to 49 percent of all cases this year, the lowest since 2018 when the property market started to improve, the report said.
Ho Shih-chang (何世昌), research manager at the Chinese-language publication, attributed the retreat in LTV ratios to the central bank’s pleas with local lenders to avoid loose housing and land financing.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
“The [central bank’s] moral suasion and two waves of selective credit controls appear to have worked, judging from the lending trend,” Ho said.
The findings suggest that more than 50 percent of new housing projects were unable to secure equally favorable lending terms, the analyst said.
Buyers would have to fork out more money when developers turn over ownership of completed residences, Ho said.
LTV ratios averaged 80 percent for new homes before the central bank capped them at 40 percent for corporate buyers and 50 percent for multiple homeowners.
The lending limits for luxury housing, unsold houses and land financing must not exceed 55 percent, the central bank said.
LTV ratios slumped to 21 percent in 2016, as lenders avoided housing loans as the property market languished, Ho said, adding that developers had to provide lending from their own pockets to stimulate sales.
LTV ratios rose to 80 percent as the property market picked up, accounting for more than 60 percent of new housing projects in 2019 and last year, aided by a stable economy, capital repatriation and companies returning from overseas amid a global electronics supply realignment, Ho said.
Product type matters more than location in winning high LTV ratios, with two-bedroom apartments enjoying better lending terms, My Housing said.
Small apartments have been an easy sell over the past few years, while large luxury homes have difficulty finding buyers, it said.
LTV ratios generally stand at 70 percent for people with relocation needs, Ho said, adding that first-home buyers and those purchasing a house to relocate are not subject to selective credit controls.
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,