Chinese yuan deposits held by Taiwanese banks last month fell 1.04 percent to 239.11 billion yuan (US$37.1 billion), as local investors lost some interest in the currency and favored other financial assets to pursue better yields, the central bank said yesterday.
The latest yuan deposit balance is the lowest in five months and represented the second straight month of decline, it said.
“The retreat in yuan deposits had much to do with a drop in interest rates for yuan deposits,” the central bank said, as investors continually moved capital around to pursue better yields.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
Corporate and retail accounts showed less interest in yuan, the bank said.
Yuan deposits held by domestic banking units weakened by 1.14 percent to 207.58 billion yuan, compared with 209.97 billion yuan in March, the bank said.
Meanwhile, yuan deposits at offshore banking units shrank 0.43 percent from 31.67 billion yuan to 31.53 billion yuan, it added.
Remittance via offshore banking units picked up 10.71 percent year-on-year to 66.5 billion yuan as cross-strait trading via third locations gained momentum, the bank said.
Globally, Taiwan’s yuan deposits ranked the second-largest, next only to Hong Kong’s 772.5 billion, and ahead of Singapore’s 152 billion yuan and South Korea’s 11.6 billion yuan, the bank said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
COMPETITIVE: The chip designer is offering an annual compensation of NT$1.5 million to NT$2 million, in addition to cash and stock bonuses to attract workers MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest designer of 5G handset chips, is stepping up its recruitment drive this year, with plans to hire more than 2,000 engineers specializing in core technologies, including 5G, wireless communication and artificial intelligence (AI). That would be double from the more than 1,000 people it hired on average in the past few years, as the Hsinchu-based company looks to boost growth this year and beyond. It also comes as the company plans to launch a new 5G chip, Dimensity 2000 series, which supports mmWave technology and sub-6-gigahertz technology, at the end of this year. That would be
COMPONENTS ISSUE: Hon Hai’s Young Liu said that although prices for components and raw materials have increased, their influence on the company would be limited Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), yesterday said that a global supply crunch that has hit the consumer electronics and automaking industries will worsen this quarter, after it weathered component shortages to post better-than-expected quarterly profit last quarter. The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$28.2 billion (US$1 billion) in the first quarter, beating the average NT$24.4 billion of adjusted analyst estimates. Revenue in the second quarter will likely be steady from the previous quarter’s NT$1.35 trillion, as growth in its consumer electronics and components divisions is