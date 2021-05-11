Amazon.com Inc, which has been under pressure from shoppers, brands and US lawmakers to crack down on counterfeits on its site, yesterday said that it last year blocked more than 10 billion suspected phony listings before any of their offerings could be sold.
The numbers were released in Amazon’s first report on its anti-counterfeiting efforts since it announced new tools and technologies in 2019. The number of blocked phony listings last year was up about 67 percent from the year before.
The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth said the number of counterfeiters attempting to sell on the site rose as scammers tried to take advantage of shoppers who were buying more online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
Amazon has been wrestling with counterfeits for years.
However, since 2019, it has warned investors in government filings that the sale of phony goods poses a risk to the company and its image.
Brands might not want to sell their items on the site if they know there are fake versions being offered and knock-offs could cause shoppers to lose their trust in Amazon.
Counterfeiters try to get their products on Amazon through its third-party marketplace, where sellers can list their items directly on the site.
The company destroyed 2 million counterfeit products sent to its warehouses last year before they could be sold.
It said fewer than 0.01 percent of all items bought on the site received counterfeit complaints from shoppers.
Amazon said it can stop counterfeiters before they can sell anything thanks to machine-learning technology, which automatically scans listings to remove suspected counterfeits.
The company also gives brands a way to remove fake items from the site themselves, rather than reporting them to Amazon and waiting for it to do something.
The company’s efforts come as lawmakers are looking at ways to reduce counterfeits online.
US senators Bill Cassidy and Dick Durbin, both Democrats, reintroduced a bill this year known as the INFORM Consumers Act. It would require third-party sellers to be verified and to disclose their name and address to shoppers. The bill was introduced last year, but was not voted on.
Amazon and smaller online stores, such as eBay Inc and Etsy Inc, oppose the bill for reasons including concerns that it could discourage people from starting a small business and selling online.
However, groups that represent big-box physical retailers, such as Home Depot Inc and Lowe’s Companies Inc, support it because they say it levels the playing field, as physical retailers already make sure their shelves are free of fakes.
Amazon said it last year spent more than US$700 million on its anti-counterfeiting efforts and has 10,000 people working on it.
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it is considering further capacity expansion as customers are requesting more capacity due to rising end-market demand and persistent supply constraints. The Hsinchu-based company said that emerging technologies and applications from 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles are driving semiconductor demand. The semiconductor industry has a positive outlook for this year and beyond, with shipments of all diameters of wafers to increase through 2023, GlobalWafers said. “We have received requests for expansion from many strategic partners. We are now in discussions with customers,” company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
XSEMI: The new venture would consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders to secure chip supply and offer clients total solutions, the partners said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday signed an agreement to form a joint venture called XSemi Corp (國瀚半導體) to develop” small ICs” priced under US$2 per unit, marking the latest effort by Hon Hai to bolster its foothold in the semiconductor market. The collaboration fits into Hon Hai’s plans for expansion by providing a steady supply of small semiconductors, while also serving the global market, the companies said in a joint statement. The new company, to be located in Hsinchu, would “consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders” to provide a “complete semiconductor
German semiconductor producer Infineon Technologies AG on Tuesday said that microchip supply bottlenecks could continue into next year, in a blow to the auto industry. “We predict that the imbalance between supply and demand will continue for a few quarters yet, with the risk that it lasts into 2022,” Infineon chief executive Reinhard Ploss said in a virtual news conference. He added that the “bottlenecks” are a particular problem for the Munich-based company in areas where they do not produce the chips themselves, but buy them from subcontractors to equip microcontrollers for vehicles or smart appliances. The auto industry remains plagued by