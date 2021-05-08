BMW head expects chip shortage to be resolved

GLOBAL EFFORTS: A wave of investments into chip production should help supply and demand return to balance within two years at the latest, Oliver Zipse said

Bloomberg





BMW AG expects the global shortage of semiconductors hindering auto production to be resolved, as companies and governments zero-in on the issue.

“There’s intense focus on the issue globally, so it’s to be expected for supply and demand to be back in balance within two years at the latest,” BMW chief executive officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview on Thursday at the company’s driving academy near Munich, Germany.

A lack of chips used in everything from navigation systems to certain rear-view mirrors has forced automakers to curtail production just as demand picks up in major economies that are easing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

A BMW iX electric vehicle is displayed at the BMW booth at the Auto Shanghai show in China on April 19. Photo: Reuters

While Ford Motor Co last month estimated the scarcity of semiconductors would slash earnings by US$2.5 billion this year, BMW has only reported limited stoppages at two European plants thus far.

Zipse’s optimistic view contrasts with some of his peers.

Renault SA CEO Luca De Meo on Thursday said the chip crisis has exposed the “frightening” fragility of complicated supply lines where whole industries depend on highly specialized manufacturers.

What were valid strategies 20 years ago should be revisited, he said.

Volkswagen AG cautioned the semiconductor shortage would become more pronounced in the second quarter, though it still raised its full-year earnings outlook.

BMW yesterday sent a similarly upbeat message, saying it expects automotive returns to reach the upper end of its 6 to 8 percent forecast.

Strong demand spreading from China to the US and Europe is helping offset higher prices for raw materials such as copper.

The chip shortages that arose after consumers snapped up electronic gadgets en masse while confined at home have spurred broad efforts to boost production. The European Commission plans to double the bloc’s chip production to at least 20 percent of world supply by 2030, a move that would reduce its reliance on foreign companies for the critical components.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to better secure the US’ supply chain by reviving domestic chip manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) plans to spend as much as US$28 billion on new plants and equipment this year.

While waiting for investment programs to gather pace, manufacturers have had little choice but to idle plants or take the unusual step of stripping certain high-tech features from select models.

Zipse said BMW has no plans to seek new partnerships or joint ventures despite current restraints.

“For critical components, we’ll stick with long-term supply contracts and a range of different partners,” he said.

This will include battery cells critical to accelerating BMW’s rollout of electric vehicles.

“From our point of view, we’ve covered the necessary supplies with long-term contracts,” he said.