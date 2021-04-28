UNITED STATES
Chamber warns over India
The Chamber of Commerce on Monday said that the Indian economy — the world’s sixth-largest — could falter as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases, creating a drag for the global economy. Chamber executive vice president Myron Brilliant said that the risk of spillover effects was high, given that many US companies employ millions of Indian workers to run their back-office operations. “We expect that this could get worse before it gets better,” Brilliant told reporters, citing a “real risk” that the Indian economy would falter. “There’s a big concern about the drag on the economy by a devastating, spreading virus in India.”
SOUTH KOREA
Investments help economy
South Korea led the developed world to join China in exceeding the size of its pre-COVID-19-pandemic economy, as investment and exports helped it expand faster than expected. GDP in the first quarter grew 1.6 percent from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea said yesterday, easily beating economists’ consensus for a 1.1 percent expansion. That pushed GDP above the level at the end of 2019, before the pandemic. From the previous quarter, facilities investment jumped 6.6 percent, while exports increased 1.9 percent. Government spending was up 1.7 percent and private consumption rebounded 1.1 percent. From a year earlier, overall GDP increased 1.8 percent.
HONG KONG
Bonuses data released
Finance executives got the territory’s biggest bonuses last year, defying the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw more than one-third of respondents say that they missed out on incentive payments, a survey by KPMG showed. Finance workers got annual bonuses equivalent to 2.83 months’ salary last year, while real-estate was second with 2.16 times, KPMG’s annual review of employment trends showed. They were the only sectors to increase their payouts. The value of the average bonus across all sectors in the territory slumped to 1.83 months’ salary last year, compared with 2.23 a year earlier.
CHINA
Industrial firms’ profit soars
Profit at industrial firms soared last month, supported by a booming economy and rising factory gate prices, as well as statistical distortions from last year’s low base of comparison. Industrial profits climbed 92.3 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, retreating from an increase of 179 percent in the first two months of this year, but still outpacing a 20.1 percent gain in December last year. The bureau said that the steady recovery was partly due to faster production and sales, but warned of a number of risks clouding the outlook.
JAPAN
Growth forecast raised
The Bank of Japan yesterday raised its growth forecasts for the world’s third-largest economy, citing expected stronger demand, and left its ultra-loose monetary policy in place. However, the central bank said that the outlook remains “highly unclear” and could change depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, and affects the domestic and international economy. Still, it revised up its forecast for the 2020-2021 fiscal year ended on March 31, projecting that the economy would shrink 4.9 percent, compared with a 5.6 percent contraction it predicted in January. For the current fiscal year, it now expects 4 percent growth, compared with its January forecast of 3.9 percent.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
OPPORTUNE MOMENT: Shares in the company, which manufactures chipmaking equipment, have increased by about 35 percent since the beginning of this year ASML Holding NV has sharpened its full-year guidance as demand for its chipmaking equipment has soared during the global semiconductor shortage. The Dutch company, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), said it now expects revenue growth this year of about 30 percent from a year earlier, compared with a previous target of “double-digit” percentage growth. It also said that it expects full-year gross margin to be 51 to 52 percent. The company’s shares yesterday rose as much as 5.8 percent in Amsterdam trading and are up about 35 percent since the start of the year.