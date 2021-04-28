Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$5 billion (US$179.18 million) to build a new factory to expand its EUV component capacity.
The factory is planned for New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城) and part of its facilities would be a manufacturing site for Gudeng’s fully owned subsidiary We Solutions Technology Co (家崎科技), which produces key components used in EUV inner pods, consumables used in the etching process and airplane components, Gudeng said.
Gudeng also supplies aircraft landing gear barrels to Airbus SE and Boeing Co.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
“The factory will become a backup manufacturing site for key EUV components, in addition to the company’s major manufacturing site in Tainan’s Tree Valley Park (樹谷園區),” Gudeng chairman Bill Chiu (邱銘乾) said at a groundbreaking ceremony.
The factory would be its research and development center when construction is completed in two-and-a-half years, the firm said.
The five-year investment plan is to create between 1,200 and 1,500 jobs, it said.
Gudeng is optimistic about this year’s revenue growth, as revenue would “be higher quarter by quarter this year,” Chiu said, citing a rising number of IC designers adopting EUV technology.
The more companies that adopt EUV technology, the more EUV pods would be used, the firm said.
Gudeng’s revenue growth is primarily driven by demand from Intel Corp and TSMC, which are accelerating uptake of EUV tools to produce new-generation chips, a company executive said.
Intel is using more EUV tools to make 7-nanometer chips to fend off growing competition from Apple Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, the executive said.
TSMC is to start pilot production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half, which would boost EUV pod consumption, he said.
Gudeng has added Samsung Electronics Co to its EUV pod customer list.
TSMC, Intel and Samsung are among the few chipmakers in the world that have the technological capability to advance their technologies with the assistance of EUV tools from ASML Holding NV, the sole supplier of EUV tools.
EUV pods are to make up about 60 percent of Gudeng’s wafer pods, up from 50 percent last year, Chiu said in January.
The firm said that first-quarter revenue surged 40.39 percent to NT$638.22 million from NT$454.59 million in the same period last year.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
OPPORTUNE MOMENT: Shares in the company, which manufactures chipmaking equipment, have increased by about 35 percent since the beginning of this year ASML Holding NV has sharpened its full-year guidance as demand for its chipmaking equipment has soared during the global semiconductor shortage. The Dutch company, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), said it now expects revenue growth this year of about 30 percent from a year earlier, compared with a previous target of “double-digit” percentage growth. It also said that it expects full-year gross margin to be 51 to 52 percent. The company’s shares yesterday rose as much as 5.8 percent in Amsterdam trading and are up about 35 percent since the start of the year.