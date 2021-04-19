The billionaire Agnelli family’s CNH Industrial NV ended talks to sell its Iveco truck and bus business to China FAW Group Co (中國一汽集團), a move that was welcomed by the Italian and French governments.
“CNH Industrial believes there are significant opportunities to develop its On-Highway business by accelerating the deployment of ever more sustainable transport solutions and infrastructure, in line with the EU’s Green Deal ambitions,” the company said on Saturday in an e-mailed statement.
Bloomberg reported earlier that CNH had abandoned the talks because the Chinese automotive group had not presented an acceptable offer for Iveco, citing a person familiar with the discussions.
Photo: Reuters
The Italian government had signaled its opposition to CNH selling to a Chinese company and praised the decision.
The government had followed the development closely, because it considers the production of heavy vehicles a “strategic national interest,” Italian Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti said in an e-mailed statement.
The government is prepared to help ensure that this production remains in Italy, he said.
The decision was also welcomed in France, with French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire saying that he and Giorgetti are working together to maintain Europe’s manufacturing interests.
“This transaction raised important issues of industrial sovereignty,” he wrote on Twitter.
CNH had been holding talks with FAW since last year on a potential deal for Iveco. It already rejected an initial proposal from the Chinese company last year valuing the business at about 3 billion euros (US$3.6 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said last month.
The talks coincided with growing opposition to Chinese ownership among leading politicians.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on April 8 said that he backed an extension of state protection for Italian businesses, after revealing that his government had blocked a Chinese takeover of an Italian semiconductor company.
Matteo Salvini, leader of the Lega Nord party, the most popular party in Draghi’s broad coalition, said last month that the administration must protect Iveco as a strategic asset.
CNH in 2019 announced plans to split its business making agricultural equipment from its commercial vehicle operations. Those efforts have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A sale of one of Europe’s most iconic truck makers could shake up the sector as well as potentially attract domestic criticism of the Agnelli family for selling one of its historical assets to a foreign buyer.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US