Taiwan seeks to cement its tech lead

Staff writer, with CNA





The Executive Yuan’s Board of Science and Technology on Thursday announced plans to cement Taiwan’s leading position in semiconductor manufacturing, amid an ongoing global chip shortage that has highlighted the importance of the industry.

The plans, outlined in a report titled “The Taiwan Semiconductor Industry’s Forward-Looking Research and Talent Layout Amid the US-China Technology War,” were presented during a Cabinet meeting led by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

The semiconductor chip shortage has proved how vital Taiwan is in global supply chains, Su said during the meeting.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, left, and Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng address the media in Taipei on Thursday. The Executive Yuan’s Board of Science and Technology on Thursday submitted a report to Su on Thursday, highlighting plans to cement Taiwan’s leading position in semiconductor manufacturing in the world. Photo: CNA

However, the government needs to make effective investments if it is to maintain its competitive edge, he said, adding that the US is planning to invest US$50 billion in semiconductor research and manufacturing, while the EU has set a goal of producing 20 percent of the world’s chips by 2030.

COMPETITIVE EDGE

The board’s report focused on increasing the industry’s competitiveness in areas such as manufacturing capability, professional talent, technology and resources, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.

The report also said the government should continue to foster industrial links among the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) on the west coast, modernize older factory facilities and ensure companies have adequate access to resources.

On a national policy level, the government should collaborate with academic and industrial partners to establish three to five new semiconductor research and development centers, and select one or two universities to host research institutes focused on key industries for national development, the report said.

The government should also raise university enrollment quotas by 10 percent for undergraduates and 15 percent for graduate students in several key areas of study, such as semiconductors, mechanical engineering, and materials science and engineering, it said.

GOING SMALLER

In terms of global competitiveness, the report recommended working with semiconductor manufacturers to ensure they are able to produce chips smaller than 1 nanometer by 2030.

The board is comprised of 13 to 19 science and technology experts from academic and business backgrounds, government agency heads and the president of Academia Sinica, whose role is to advise the premier and make policy recommendations related to national technological development.