Scientech Corp (辛耘) yesterday said that it is building its first Chinese plant to capture a share of China’s rapidly growing reclaimed wafers market.
The company supplies silicon wafers that have been processed and stripped, polished and then cleaned for reuse.
“We have been examining the possibility of constructing a facility in China over the past few years, until recently we found that the time was ripe,” company chief executive officer Hsu Ming-chi (許明琪) told investors at a conference arranged by the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
Scientech has over the past few years been supplying reclaimed wafers to its Chinese clients from its factories in Taiwan, and all of China’s semiconductor companies with 12-inch fabs are on its customer list.
The new factory would have an installed capacity of 60,000 wafers per month by the end of this year, with the number increasing to 100,000 wafers next year, Hsu said, adding that the plant would be fully utilized by the middle of next year.
Scientech would eventually expand its monthly capacity in China to 400,000 wafers, he said.
The company has 95 employees in China, while its total headcount is 570, Hsu added.
Also expanding capacity at home to meet rising demand, Scientech expects to add 20,000 wafers per month this year and next year.
That would bring its local capacity to 160,000 wafers per month by the end of next year, it added.
Together with its factory in China, Scientech said that it would become the world’s biggest supplier of reclaimed wafers.
“As chip supply constraints continue, demand for reclaimed wafers will increase. Companies are using more reclaimed wafers for testing at this point,” Hsu said. “We expect the decline in prices — which is normal — to slow down a bit this year. Hopefully, prices will be flat next year.”
The company said that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is its biggest customer.
TSMC contributed 19.37 percent to the company’s revenue in the first half of last year, a Scientech annual report showed.
Scientech also distributes semiconductor equipment on behalf of other vendors and manufactures its own brand of equipment.
The company’s equipment distribution business accounted for 58 percent of its total revenue last year, while its own brand of equipment and reclaimed wafers made up the remaining 42 percent.
The company’s revenue fell 9.34 percent to NT$3.58 billion (US$125.77 million) last year from NT$3.95 billion in 2019, as Chinese chipmakers suspended capacity expansion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net profit declined 5.57 percent to NT$305 million, from NT$323 million in 2019, which translated into earnings per share of NT$3.8, down from NT$4.02 in 2019.
Scientech shares yesterday dropped 1.38 percent to NT$71.3 in Taipei trading.
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent