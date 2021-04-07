ELECTRONICS
Sinbon posts record revenue
Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday reported revenue of NT$2.14 billion (US$75.1 million) for last month, an increase of 23.18 percent from a month earlier and 31.75 percent from a year earlier. The company said in a statement that its production capacity had returned to normal last month, pushing last month’s figure to a record high. Accumulated revenue in the first quarter totaled NT$5.99 billion, up 32.64 percent annually, but down 2.52 percent quarter-on-quarter. Sinbon said last quarter’s revenue was its second-highest and it expects business to be better this quarter.
CHEMICALS
Ample’s revenue spikes
Ample Electronic Technology Co (勤凱科技), which supplies conductive paste to passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨), yesterday said revenue last month grew 70.06 percent year-on-year to NT$146.07 million, the highest monthly revenue in the company’s history. Revenue for last quarter surged 69.1 percent year-on-year to NT$421.44 million. Strong demand for passive components and solar products helped boost shipments and raise revenue, Ample said in a statement. Looking ahead, the company said that order visibility is clear. It said it is expanding capacity to cope with customer demand and to alleviate tight supply, which would fuel revenue growth in the coming months.
BATTERIES
Simplo reports best Q1 ever
Battery maker Simplo Technology Co (新普科技) yesterday reported revenue of NT$7.87 billion for last month, up 17.7 percent from a month earlier and 33.83 percent from a year earlier. In the first three months of this year, the firm’s cumulative revenue reached NT$22.42 billion, increasing 54.78 percent from the same period last year and the highest for the January-to-March period in the firm’s history. Simplo said it expects revenue growth to continue this month, adding that a fire accident at its plant in Hsinchu County’s Huko Township (湖口) last week had no major impact on the firm’s operations.
SEMICONDUCTORS
CHPT explains revenue jump
Wafer testing service provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測) on Saturday reported that revenue last month increased 83.3 percent from the previous month and 3.85 percent from a year earlier to NT$351.41 million. The company said that the sharp month-on-month increase was due to a verification delay by some clients that extended from the previous month, coupled with an addition of new capacity last month. In terms of products, high-performance-computing devices, application-specific ICs and probe cards for 5G smartphone application processors continued to support the company’s revenue, it said. However, first-quarter revenue was NT$811.38 million, down 22.65 percent quarter-on-quarter and 8.89 percent from a year earlier.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Sunjuice sees demand boom
Sunjuice Holdings Co Ltd (鮮活果汁), a supplier of concentrated fruit juice, yesterday said rising demand boosted its revenue last month to the highest on record. Consolidated revenue rose 138.54 percent year-on-year to NT$350.21 million last month, and cumulative revenue in the first quarter increased 171.59 percent to NT$993.999 million, the company said, adding that it has a positive outlook for this quarter due to the peak-season effect and close cooperation with local tea beverage chains.
