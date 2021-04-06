Cathay Life to pay NT$60m to families after train accident

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) is to pay NT$60 million (US$2.1 million) in compensation for 21 of its clients who died in Friday last week’s derailment of Taroko Express No. 408, including the train’s driver and assistant driver, the insurer said on Sunday.

It would also pay out to another 80 people injured in the accident in Hualien County, it said.

The incident was the nation’s worst rail tragedy in decades, killing 50 people and injuring 200, according to data compiled by the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office.

Logos of local life insurance companies are shown in an undated photograph. Taipei Times file photo

In addition to compensation due based on their insurance policies, Cathay Life would offer the families of those who died an additional NT$100,000 each and those who were severely hurt NT$50,000 each to express its condolence, it said.

Meanwhile, Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) said it is to pay a combined compensation of NT$15 million for its 10 clients who died in the accident.