Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) is to pay NT$60 million (US$2.1 million) in compensation for 21 of its clients who died in Friday last week’s derailment of Taroko Express No. 408, including the train’s driver and assistant driver, the insurer said on Sunday.
It would also pay out to another 80 people injured in the accident in Hualien County, it said.
The incident was the nation’s worst rail tragedy in decades, killing 50 people and injuring 200, according to data compiled by the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office.
In addition to compensation due based on their insurance policies, Cathay Life would offer the families of those who died an additional NT$100,000 each and those who were severely hurt NT$50,000 each to express its condolence, it said.
Meanwhile, Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) said it is to pay a combined compensation of NT$15 million for its 10 clients who died in the accident.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that