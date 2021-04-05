Hontai Life Insurance Co’s (宏泰人壽) capital adequacy has rebounded to meet the Financial Supervisory Commission’s (FSC) minimum requirements after it received a capital injection of NT$1.95 billion (US$68.34 million), the commission said on Thursday.
The insurer’s equity-to-asset ratio rose to 3.11 percent at the end of February, slightly above the commission’s 3 percent requirement and up from 2.86 percent at the end of December last year, the FSC told a news conference in New Taipei City.
Hontai Life’s risk-based capital (RBC) ratio, which the regulator uses to measure a life insurer’s financial strength, recovered to 207.87 percent at the end of February, above the 200 percent requirement, the commission added.
Photo courtesy of Hontai Life Insurance Co
The FSC would continue monitoring the company and use the insurer’s semi-annual financial reports to determine if it is improving its capital adequacy, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Wang Li-hui (王麗惠) said.
If Hontai Life’s equity-to-asset or RBC ratios fall below the requirements at the end of June, it would have to submit an improvement plan to the commission, Wang said.
If the company’s capital adequacy is severely poor, such as having a negative net worth or registering an RBC ratio of less than 50 percent, the commission would impose corrective measures on it, such as limiting its operations, she added.
BankTaiwan Life Insurance Co Ltd’s (臺銀人壽) risk-based capital ratio climbed to 300 percent from 176 percent at the end of last year after a capital injection of NT$11 billion, she said.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina