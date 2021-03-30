Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that the chip crunch could persist for two years, as the world’s major suppliers have been cautious about expanding capacity while demand for NOR flash memory chips has been mounting, especially for vehicles.
Macronix, the world’s biggest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, said its factories have been running at full capacity and are dealing with additional requests for chips.
“Our factories are all full... Our principle is to support our long-term clients. New customers have to try their luck,” Macronix chairman Miin Wu (吳敏求) told reporters. “What we need to do is make as many chips as we can.”
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
Wu said that there would be a longer shortage this time, compared with the one in 2017 that lasted for a year, as some of the world’s major chipmakers, such as Micron Technology Inc and Infineon, are considering scaling down production due to high volatility.
China’s GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (北京兆易) is a chip designer and is reliant on capacity supply from Chinese foundries, which would be limited given healthy market demand, Wu said.
While chip demand is mounting for a wide range of applications from smart devices and vehicles to medical devices and home appliances, it would take at least two years to build a new factory to supply chips, he said.
Macronix supplies memory chips to most automakers in Germany, Japan, South Korea and the US, and an automotive chip shortage would help the company gain market share, he said.
Macronix is also bullish about its expansion in the medical segment.
The chipmaker said that it supplies chips for devices such as those used to detect blood sugar and inject medication for people with diabetes, as well as for medical patches that are used to monitor people’s heart conditions.
About 13 percent of the chipmaker’s revenue came from the automotive, industrial and medical device sectors last year, up 1 percentage point from 2019.
Macronix would not rush to expand capacity, as it would have to carefully calculate the benefits of such a significant investment, Wu said, adding that it has a spare plot of land for further expansion in Hsinchu.
Macronix is still in talks with several potential buyers to sell a 30-year-old 6-inch fab, Wu said.
“We are in the process of selling the old fab,” Wu said. “We may cut a deal next quarter.”
It has been speculated that local chipmakers Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) were on the short list of buyers.
Macronix declined to disclose the names of the potential buyers.
Macronix has budgeted NT$3 billion (US$105.07 million) on capital expenditure this year, the company said, adding that it would raise the figure if needed.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and
HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION: The new facility would have a capacity of up to 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and employ 3,000 workers, the chipmaker said Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a NT$278 billion (US$9.72 billion) fab in Miaoli County, to raise capacity as it is struggling to keep up with demand for its chips. Chip shortages earlier this year suspended operations at some vehicle factories and forced some smartphone makers to phase out lower-end models ahead of schedule. “All our product lines are fully utilized. We expect that the situation will last through the end of next year at least. So we have to build a new fab,” Powerchip chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁) said on the sidelines of the ceremony. The severe