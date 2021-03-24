Taipei hosts smart city trade show

Staff writer, with CNA





This year’s Smart City Summit and Expo, an annual international gathering focused on smart city developments and solutions, began in Taipei yesterday, featuring physical and online displays.

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, there was no reason to cancel the event, especially when countries and cities around the world are focusing on smart city development, said Paul Peng (彭双浪), chairman of the Taipei Computer Association (台北市電腦公會), one of the event’s organizers.

The physical show features nearly 1,000 booths from 251 exhibitors, Peng said, adding that he expects the virtual component of the show to reach more than 600,000 views worldwide.

A man looks at a smart transportation system on the first day of the Smart City Summit and Expo at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 yesterday. The expo runs until Friday. Photo: Liao Cheng-hui, Taipei Times

More than 139 officials from 62 cities across 35 nations and territories are expected to attend this year’s online events, including forums and discussions focusing on smart solutions in renewable energy, the Internet of Things and 5G development, the association said.

Due to the nation’s COVID-19 prevention efforts, Taiwan can successfully host the summit and expo this year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in her opening speech, as smart city exhibitions have become one of the most important shows in Asia in recent years.

Tsai said that the government is looking to accelerate smart city development and to assist local companies in developing applications that can be exported to emerging markets in Southeast Asia.

The annual event runs until Friday at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2.