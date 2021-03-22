Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday.
As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement.
Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average, the agency said.
Photo courtesy of Water Resources Agency
In the first three months of this year, the government had dredged 3.57 million cubic meters of sediment from reservoirs, an increase of 280,000 cubic meters from the 3.29 million cubic meters in the same period of last year, doubling the annual average of 1.79 million cubic meters over the past 10 years, the agency said.
“We will continue to dispatch more machinery and workers to increase excavation and maximize dredging,” the statement said.
The volume of dredging was in the past relatively small, as the government mainly used excavators and truck transportation for reservoir dredging.
However, the volume of dredging has continued to rise, due to better governance and management, including conservation of upstream reservoir catchment areas, excavation of bottom sediment in the reservoirs and the use of hydraulic systems for sand discharge, it said.
The government last year removed 3.34 million cubic meters of sediment from the Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) in Taoyuan and 3.82 million cubic meters from the Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫) in Chiayi County, which not only exceeded the annual accumulation of sediment, but also helped enhance the reservoirs’ capacity by 1.2 million cubic meters and 1.55 million cubic meters respectively, the agency said.
As the shortage persists, semiconductor companies, which use large amounts of water, are increasingly taking emergency measures to stabilize production.
As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) together account for more than 60 percent of the global foundry market, production disruption due to the water shortage would affect technology production worldwide.
TSMC has begun trucking water from reservoirs in northern Taiwan to its fabs in southern Taiwan. Local media last week reported that the chipmaker would purchase 100 water trucks, after the government further tightened water restrictions for some areas.
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Friday said that she was not sure about the size of the water truck purchase, but believed that it is part of the company’s contingency plan to ensure uninterrupted production.
However, the water shortage would have limited effect on semiconductor companies, as the government has pledged to increase water supply to the firms, she said.
UMC said it has also purchased water trucks, while other semiconductor firms might follow suit, local media reported.
If the shortage continues through the second half of this month, water levels at reservoirs would fall further, and trucking water to factories would become more common, the reports said.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since