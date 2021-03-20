Developers and analysts yesterday turned conservative about the local property market’s outlook after the central bank further tightened credit controls and the Ministry of Finance announced plans to stiffen property tax terms.
The weakening sentiment came after the central bank on Thursday capped loan-to-value ratios at 40 percent for corporate buyers and 50 percent for individuals owning four houses, down from 55 percent, after real-estate financing continued to spike.
The central bank also limited lending to idle industrial lots to 55 percent and cut loan-to-value ratios for luxury housing from 60 percent to 55 percent on concern that upscale homes tend to be most affected by price corrections.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
The credit controls aim to make house hoarding more expensive, especially for corporate buyers, said Sinyi Realty Inc (信義), the nation’s sole listed broker.
More than 13,000 companies in Taiwan own more than four houses and 50 percent of them sell properties within one year of purchasing them, according to Ministry of Interior data.
Developers and builders became the nation’s largest debtors in January, accounting for 25 percent of overall bank loans, Sinyi research manager Tseng Ching-der (增進德) said, citing government statistics.
Service providers rank a distant second, making up 12 percent of system loans, trailed by electronics makers and wholesale operators at 11 percent each, Sinyi said.
The figures show that developers and builders acquired land and launched new projects during the soft period from 2015 to 2017, when they made up 20 percent of the nation’s outstanding loans, Tseng said.
The rapid loan growth reflected an upturn in the property market, and alerted regulators about the need to step in to prevent a bubble, Tseng said.
Over the years, government agencies have learned to be effective in implementing macro-prudential measures to cool property transactions without affecting other sectors, Tseng said.
Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨), head researcher at H&B Realty Co (住商不動產), Taiwan’s largest broker by number of franchises, said the tightening measures would scare away leveraged investors now that people who own multiple homes would have to produce more than 50 percent of capital.
Investors without deep pockets might opt out, Hsu said, adding that she is pessimistic about the market.
Legislators are reviewing property tax bills that might impose property levies of 45 percent on houses resold within five years of their purchase from two years to curb short-term speculation. Some have proposed subjecting back deals to the revisions.
The Federation of the Real Estate Development Associations (不動產開發公會全聯會) said it worried that unfavorable measures could drive presale project buyers to walk out on their contracts.
Advancetek Enterprise Co (名軒開發) said it expected the presale market to shrink 30 percent this year, as investors account for 30 percent of overall transactions.
