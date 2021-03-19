Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) is to build a US$2.35 billion plant with funding from the Shenzhen City Government, the first major project to emerge from China’s master plan to match the US and become more self-reliant amid a global chip shortage.
SMIC yesterday said that shortages could worsen this year and next, harming Chinese businesses if the country does not immediately increase domestic capacity.
In the joint venture with Shenzhen, the company has agreed to develop and operate a manufacturing facility that can produce chips using 28-nanometer technology, it said in a stock exchange filing.
Photo: AFP
The partners aim to attract third-party investment, begin production by next year and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers per month.
“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real, and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC senior vice president Zhang Xin (張昕) told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.
Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components such as chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms, including SMIC, cutting it off from US technology, while severely impairing its ability to procure the equipment it needs to make chips.
It remains unclear whether US President Joe Biden’s administration might allow US firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to boycott the Chinese company.
Mergers with the government might prove essential to achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28-nanometer nodes — now used in industries from automaking to TVs — but need billions of dollars and years of research to produce more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets such as smartphones.
Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as artificial intelligence and third-generation chips: Mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.
SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be sliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate.
SMIC operates fabs in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It would own 55 percent of the planned factory, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23 percent stake.
“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei (李煒), executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group (矽產業集團), a state-backed wafer manufacturer, told the conference on Wednesday.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
Renesas Electronics Corp’s top executive warned that a global shortage of auto semiconductors might persist into the second half of this year, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of vehicles and gadgets well past the summer. Industry giants from Continental AG to Innolux Corp have in the past few weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Renesas is running its most critical plants at full capacity to try and sate demand, but there was no way of telling when the
‘CEMENTING ITS LEAD’: The chipmaker filed more than 1,000 patents for the second time, the IP office said. It was followed by Acer Inc, AU Optronics and Realtek Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) applied for the most patents among all of the nation’s companies last year for a fifth consecutive year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Wednesday last week. Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, filed 1,096 patent applications for new inventions. Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 invention patent applications, the office said. According to Taiwan’s patent law, patents are categorized into three groups: invention patents, utility model patents and design patents, with invention