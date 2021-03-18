A major trade group yesterday called on the government to use water surcharges only as a last resort to encourage water conservation, saying that the measure would not resolve ongoing water shortages and would increase corporate operating costs.
As Taiwan faces its worst water shortage in 56 years, government officials have revived talks about imposing water surcharges on heavy water users — namely manufacturers of electronics, and steel and textile products, as well as dyeing and finishing service providers.
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) yesterday told a legislative hearing that the ministry would draw up a bill by the end of this year to pave the way for water surcharges to be collected next year, at the earliest.
Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Taipei Times
Rock Hsu (許勝雄), chairman of the Third Wednesday Club (三三會), a trade group whose membership is limited to the top 100 firms in each business sector, said that the government should boost water management efficiency and only use water surcharges as a last resort.
“Taiwan can learn from Israel, a world leader in water technology and innovation, by pouring funds into infrastructure projects to make the most use of its water resources,” Hsu told reporters before the club’s monthly gathering.
Hsu, who is also the founder of Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), the world’s No. 2 contract laptop maker, said that electronics firms, especially semiconductor makers, are heavy water users and are concerned that the shortage might affect their production.
Taiwan ranks high globally with regards to precipitation, but there is a lot of room for improvement in its handling of water shortages, and transporting water from the mountains to areas lacking water, Hsu said, adding that he has long promoted the idea of desalination.
Water surcharges would not help increase the nation’s water supply, but would add to manufacturers’ production costs, running contrary to the government’s efforts to attract investment, he said.
Local technology firms, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), have made a great effort to reuse their wastewater, Hsu added.
The government should rather approach the issue from the perspective of enhancing water management efficiency, he said.
Hsu also urged the government to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination process, as the US and European countries might soon vaccinate the bulk of their population and resume normal economic activity.
“Taiwan might then be isolated on the world stage owing to it not having access to vaccines,” Hsu said, adding that the authorities should be more flexible when buying vaccines and grooming local vaccine developers.
The trade group also said that it wants to visit Japan and China toward the end of this year.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
‘THEY NEED THEM’: US demand for semiconductors has caused Taiwan’s large trade surplus with the US, rather than currency intervention, the central bank governor said A huge increase in foreign-exchange interventions could lead to the US labeling Taiwan a currency manipulator, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, but he added that the designation is unlikely to have any immediate negative impact on the nation’s export-dependent economy. “It is possible that Taiwan might be listed as a manipulator,” Yang told lawmakers in Taipei as he delivered a report. However, Yang said that the US’ criteria for labeling another economy a currency manipulator are no longer suitable, as the global economy has changed over the past year. Taiwan’s high-trade surplus with the US, one of the US Department
Renesas Electronics Corp’s top executive warned that a global shortage of auto semiconductors might persist into the second half of this year, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of vehicles and gadgets well past the summer. Industry giants from Continental AG to Innolux Corp have in the past few weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Renesas is running its most critical plants at full capacity to try and sate demand, but there was no way of telling when the
‘CEMENTING ITS LEAD’: The chipmaker filed more than 1,000 patents for the second time, the IP office said. It was followed by Acer Inc, AU Optronics and Realtek Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) applied for the most patents among all of the nation’s companies last year for a fifth consecutive year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Wednesday last week. Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, filed 1,096 patent applications for new inventions. Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 invention patent applications, the office said. According to Taiwan’s patent law, patents are categorized into three groups: invention patents, utility model patents and design patents, with invention