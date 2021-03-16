The Ministry of Finance yesterday said it has accepted the resignation of Huang Po-yi (黃博怡) as chairman of state-run Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀).
Huang’s departure, effective April 1, came just a few months before a board election is to be held and followed a series of similar moves by top-ranking officials at state-run financial institutions.
Like most other local companies, Taiwan Business Bank is due to hold its board election in June and the ministry is in the process of tapping potential candidates.
Photo: CNA
Huang was appointed to the helm of Taiwan Business Bank in November 2017 after his predecessor, Robert Chu (朱潤逢), stepped down to take responsibility for bad loans linked to a high-profile scandal involving Kaohsiung-based Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co (慶富造船).
Huang told reporters yesterday afternoon that Taiwan Business Bank needs a digital transformation and should be steered by others with better qualifications to meet the challenge.
Huang added that he would take a rest before planning his next move.
The ministry said that Taiwan Business Bank president Chang Chih-chien (張志堅) would temporarily take over as chairman until it can find a formal successor.
The ministry last week approved the resignations of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行) president Huang Rui-mu (黃瑞沐), First Securities Co (第一金證券) chairman Yeh Kuang-chang (葉光章) and president Chen Hsiang-ru (陳香如).
Prior to that, the ministry had approved the resignations of Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) chairman Hwang Bor-chang (黃伯川) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行) president Chen Shih-ching (陳世卿).
The ministry said that financial expertise and relevant experience would be top considerations in its search for replacements.
