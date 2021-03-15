Product sales by 946 companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) rose 28.12 percent to NT$2.48 trillion (US$87.98 billion) last month from a year earlier, as many of them escaped of the doldrums caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, exchange data showed last week.
Among the 946 firms, 639 reported year-on-year sales growth, while 307 reported a decline, the exchange said.
The electronics sector benefited from solid global demand last month and a relatively low comparison base last year, the TWSE said.
Photo: Chen Yung-chi, Taipei Times
Electronics firms with wide product portfolios recorded the highest year-on-year sales growth to NT$436.3 billion, or an aggregate growth of 79.4 percent, the data showed.
Shipping companies posted sales of NT$90 billion last month, up 55.71 percent from a year earlier, on the back of increased freight rates, the exchange said.
In the electronic components industry, aggregate sales rose 45.85 percent to NT$124.4 billion, the data showed.
However, companies in the fuel and electricity industry posted an aggregate sales drop of 9.9 percent to NT$45.5 billion, the information service industry’s sales fell 8.77 percent to NT$5.2 billion, and the finance and insurance industry’s sales declined 2.91 percent to NT$223.3 billion, it showed.
In the first two months of this year, the aggregate sales of the 946 firms totaled NT$5.55 trillion, up 25.97 percent from a year earlier, with 731 of them recording an increase and 215 reporting a decline, the exchange said.
