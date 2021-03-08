BizLink positive despite chip shortage

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc’s (貿聯控股) order outlook remains positive for some of its products in the near term, but a shortage of semiconductors could be a drag on its shipment growth, the firm said on Friday.

“IC shortages will weigh on some shipments from this month, while the momentum in the semiconductor equipment, vehicle and data center segments remains strong,” BizLink said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue last month fell 13 percent month-on-month to NT$1.84 billion (US$65.1 million), BizLink said, attributing the decline to fewer working days last month due to the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday, which affected production and shipments.

Employees work in a workshop of wire harness assemblies at a factory in Huaibei, Anhui Province on March 11, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP/China OUT

“Shipments in the information technology [IT] and consumer electronics segments were less affected, as products were shipped from our overseas inventory hubs,” the company said.

On an annual basis, last month’s revenue grew 6.4 percent from a year earlier, it said.

Combined revenue in the first two months of this year rose 20.2 percent annually to NT$3.96 billion, BizLink said.

BizLink, a supplier of wiring harnesses to Tesla Inc, also makes docking stations and dongles for IT brand vendors, wiring harnesses for consumer electronics and electrical appliances, as well as for telecom devices, medical products and semiconductor equipment.

In other news, Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, on Thursday reported revenue of NT$1.74 billion, down 17.82 percent month-on-month due to fewer production days last month.

However, some production lines still worked overtime during the Lunar New Year holiday to meet demand, Sinbon said, adding that this helped revenue grow 30.03 percent year-on-year, the highest for February in the company’s history.

Cumulative revenue in the first two months rose 33.14 percent year-on-year to NT$3.85 billion, also a record for the period, it said.

Sinbon produces medical and healthcare devices, automotive components and industrial control applications, communication and electronic peripheral components, cable assemblies for microinverters, and AC and wind power generators.

Revenue contribution of the automotive components segment grew significantly compared with a year earlier, thanks to strong demand for electric vehicles, charging stations and contributions from new customers, it said.

Sinbon has added two European charging-station makers to its customers, adding to its international customer base mostly in the US, it said.