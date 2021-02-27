DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp’s (南亞科技) board of directors yesterday approved a proposal to boost capital expenditure for this year to NT$15.6 billion (US$551.12 million), mainly to fund the initial production of next-generation 10-nanometer (nm) class technology.
The capital spending exceeded its original estimate of NT$15 billion and represented a sharp increase from last year’s NT$8.5 billion.
Nanya Technology told investors last month that 60 to 70 percent of the funds would be used to buy manufacturing equipment to support the pilot run of its first 10nm-class technology at the end of this year.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
The company mainly relies on 20nm process technology at present.
As the new technology would not contribute to production until early next year, Nanya Technology expects bit shipments this year would be flat on an annual basis, compared with an annual expansion of 35 percent last year.
The remaining funds would be used to procure research-and-
development equipment and to construct an office building, parking lot and other projects, the chipmaker said.
Nanya Technology’s board also approved a proposed cash dividend of NT$1.299 per common share, with total payment estimated to reach NT$4 billion.
That would represent a payout ratio of 52 percent based on the chipmaker’s earnings of NT$2.51 per share last year, the weakest in about seven years.
Revenue increased 17.9 percent year-on-year to NT$61 billion last year, with the biggest contribution coming from DRAM chips used in consumer electronics, such as TV set-top boxes, accounting for as much as 65 percent.
PC DRAM chips contributed about 10 to 15 percent, it said.
The cash dividend proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval at its annual general meeting on May 27.
