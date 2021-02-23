Largan proposes record cash dividend

Staff writer, with CNA





Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, has proposed a record cash dividend per share of NT$91.5 based on last year’s earnings.

The company’s board of directors proposed the record dividend based on its net earnings of NT$182.9 per share because the company is sitting on a large amount of cash — more than NT$100 billion (US$3.5 billion) as of the end of last year, it said in a statement yesterday.

The cash dividend represents a payout ratio of about 50.03 percent, the first time in 11 years that it has surpassed 50 percent.

The headquarters of Largan Precision Co is pictured in Taichung on June 12, 2018. Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times

Largan’s dividend payout ratio over the past decade has ranged between 30 and 40 percent.

If shareholders approve the proposal, Largan would distribute a total of NT$12.27 billion in cash dividends, its highest in history.

Based on yesterday’s closing price of NT$3,510 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, that would translate into a dividend yield of 2.6 percent.

The company boosted its dividend payout, despite declines in consolidated sales and net profit last year.

Consolidated sales fell 8 percent from a year earlier to NT$55.94 billion and net profit fell 13 percent to NT$24.53 billion, reflecting lower sales of high-end smartphones during the COVID-19 pandemic and a loss of orders from China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) because of US sanctions.